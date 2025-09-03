Ready For Something New? These Are The 10 Best Jobs For Those Over 55, Report Says

Just over half of Americans who have reached the retirement age plan to continue working indefinitely, a survey by Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax found. This decision is driven by a number of factors, including financial necessity, a desire to remain active, and the certainty that they haven't yet accomplished what they set out to.

However, intending to remain in the workforce and having the ability to actually remain in the workforce aren't always the same thing. Many older Americans find themselves unable to keep up with the physical demands of their jobs or are pushed out by younger hires.

There are some fields, though, where older workers can flourish, says resume-building platform Resume Genius. The company recently published its 2025 High-Paying, Older-Worker-Friendly Jobs report, which highlights the best roles for Americans over 55.

The jobs included in the findings have at least 100,000 workers over 55, positive projected job growth, low physical demand ratings, and median annual salaries above the national average.

Sales managers took the top spot in Resume Genius' findings. With a median hourly wage of $66 and faster-than-average estimated job growth, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts an increase of 35,000 new openings by 2033. Resume Genius says the role is ideal for older workers who can leverage their life experience and people skills.

Computer systems analyst roles came in second, with a median hourly wage of just under $50. While the role would require a certain amount of tech know-how, strong communication skills developed by years of professional experience are also essential.

Management analysts, accountants and auditors, social and community service managers, wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives, property, real estate, and community association managers, food service managers, insurance sales agents, and real estate brokers and sales agents round out the list.

For those looking to make a career switch into one of these fields, or to rejoin the workforce, experts advise using your age as a selling point, not a drawback.

"If you're 50 or older, the key is to play to your strengths while showing that you're adaptable. That might mean brushing up on technical skills, tapping into your professional network, or even trying flexible or contract work as a way back into the job market," Resume Genius Career Expert and Content Writer Lauren Mastroni told Benzinga.

"Contrary to popular advice, embrace your years of experience instead of trying to hide it on your resume," Kyle Elliott, a career coach who specializes in executives, told Benzinga. You can’t change your age, and employers will eventually find out when they meet you. If a company is only seeking younger candidates, you’re wasting your time by shaving decades of experience from your resume or LinkedIn profile."

He added, "There's only so much you can control in today's job market. Rather than focusing on ageism, lean into the aspects of your search that you can control to land a role faster."

Above all, experts say older Americans should feel confident that they have something valuable to offer in today's labor market.

"Even though re-entering the workforce can feel daunting, seasoned professionals often have more potential to excel than they think," Resume Genius Career Expert Nathan Zoto said. "Experience is highly valued across industries, and many employers are seeking older candidates to step into leadership or managerial roles. Don't be afraid to venture into fields beyond your previous career, your skills may be more transferable than you realize."

