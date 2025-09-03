This 22-Year-Old Gen Z Millionaire Says Work-Life Balance Is A Trap — Here's Why He Works 12-Hour Days

Many people aim for a work-life balance. Keeping up with your career while having hobbies and time for family and friends is viewed as a great achievement, but a 22-year-old Gen Z millionaire recently posted a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed that asserts a work-life balance will "keep you mediocre."

Emil Barr, founder of Step Up Social, co-founder of Flashpass, and managing partner of Candid Network, wrote that he endured 12-hour workdays and averaged 3 ½ hours of sleep per night. However, he ended up with millions of dollars and views it as a good trade.

Money Gives You More Options

Earning and saving more money will give you more choices than the average person. Millionaires can go on more vacations, retire sooner, and enjoy special experiences that are out of the reach of the average person.

However, if you want that type of money, you must be willing to work harder than everyone else. Barr's health and social life took a backseat as he built his companies.

"This level of intensity was the only way to build a multi-million dollar business," he wrote in his Journal Op-Ed.

You naturally have to work harder than others to get better results. When you are in your 20s, it's much easier to work long hours. Most people in their 20s don't have a spouse or children, and that gives them more time to pursue ambitious projects.

Cut Down On Social Commitments

Barr shared five ways you can optimize your time, and social commitments showed up twice. He first recommended going to fewer social events, even if it meant losing friends. Not everyone will understand your business or vision, and it is good to spend less time with people who may discourage you.

Furthermore, it is natural for friends to drift apart as their goals change. Some friends may move to different cities, and it suddenly becomes more difficult to stay in touch. Most people go through this phenomenon when they graduate from college. Universities offer a level of proximity that quickly vanishes once you and your classmates graduate and pursue your own goals.

Another optimization doubles down on preserving your time from social gatherings. Barr has a "zero-base calendar" that he uses to weigh every social commitment against his business obligations. Not even family gatherings were safe from this process.

This Path Is Not For Everyone

Although Barr called the work-life balance a trap, he acknowledged that the path he chose isn't for everyone. He specifically suggested this path for "ambitious young people who want to build wealth" in his Journal Op-Ed.

This path isn't even meant for ambitious people to maintain forever. Barr sees himself grinding hard until he turns 30 and then using his vast resources to invest in worthy causes while giving himself more options.

Your 20s present a solid opportunity to start a business, build your career, and make money. It's at this point that you have the most energy and fewest responsibilities compared to what you'll have later in life. Skipping the work-life balance in favor of a long business sprint may put you in a better position than the average person.

Image: USA Today