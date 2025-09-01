The 'Loneliest Profession': Entrepreneurs Open Up About The Hidden Cost Of Building A Business

Building a business is touted as a way to increase your income, gain more control over your lifestyle, and pursue work that you enjoy. While entrepreneurship can give you all three of those things, it's also the "loneliest profession."

This remark came from Reddit RDDT, where many business owners recently opened up about how lonely entrepreneurship can be. Business owners shared their experiences and how they adapted to the rigorous demands of being a business owner.

Call Your Old Friends And Make New Ones

Entrepreneurs had multiple suggestions on how to tackle loneliness in the profession. If you are feeling lonely and need to talk with people, one business owner suggests giving your old friends a call.

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

They Sold Their Last Real Estate Company for Nearly $1B — Now They're Building the Future of U.S. Industrial Growth

"Whenever I feel lonely or don’t feel like working at all, I call my old friends, hangout with them and get back home with a fresh mind," the commenter said. "But I also lost some of my very old friends because they were too negative and somehow I lost the interest to hang out with them."

Multiple business owners said their old friends drifted away from them, especially as they became more successful. One Redditor recounted his experience and said that he and his wife had to completely change their friend group.

The old friends wanting average jobs kind of kept complaining about them and how we were ‘lucky.' If we invited them we would also get hurtful comments like ‘I would never waste money on that' and so on. We spent time with them, but felt ‘lonely' because we were like aliens," the commenter said.

This feeling prompted the Redditor to find new friends instead of sticking with their old ones.

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

Evolution Requires Changes

Multiple Redditors expressed the need to get rid of envious people and walk away from old friendships. Your old friendships may have worked at the time, but friction can develop and compound if you continue to evolve while your old friends stay put.

As you grow and push your boundaries, you will want to find people who are on the same level as you. It's harder to find good friends as you get older, especially as you continue to evolve. That's why it is important to spend extra time with your closer friends, as one Redditor suggested.

"I have three friends who we have all done well in our respective fields. Once every three months we get together. It can be lonely but it needs to be rooted in something," the Redditor said.

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Join A Club

Multiple entrepreneurs suggested joining clubs to meet more people. You can also be proactive when it comes to local events that bring people together, but if you want to spend more time with rich people, think about what activities they enjoy the most. One Redditor offered some suggestions.

"I'd join a paid hobby community activity. It doesn’t have to be super expensive, but it should be expensive enough for the financially stressed lower class. You’d get richer friends, and even the lowest ones are not stressed seeing your wealth," the commenter said. "There’s a reason why rich people gather in golf and yacht clubs. I am only a rich person in an impoverished country, so boardgames and tennis clubs are enough for me."

Another Redditor suggested the Hampton Founders Group, which gathers business owners and organizes in-person events. Attending business conferences that attract wealthy individuals can lead to stimulating conversations and plenty of connections.

Read Next: Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Needs to Be Solved' — This Award-Winning Building Material Is Tackling It Head-On

Image: Imagn Images