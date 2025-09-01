Are Entrepreneurs Born Or Made? The Surprising Truth About Developing The Mindset

Entrepreneurs are a different breed. They escape the 9-to-5 so they can work longer hours on businesses that they enjoy. While the journey is more difficult in the beginning, entrepreneurs have higher income potential than people who work at traditional jobs.

It takes a certain mindset to become an entrepreneur, but is it something you're born with, or do you build an entrepreneurial mindset over time? That question recently came up on Reddit and a bunch of entrepreneurs shared their thoughts on the entrepreneurial mindset. Some commenters also shared tips to develop your entrepreneurial mindset.

Saying You Have To Be Born With It Is A Cop Out

If an entrepreneurial mindset is made, it means people can develop the necessary skills and traits to become a successful business owner. However, if you have to be born with an entrepreneurial mindset, then you either have it or you don't. The latter is a dangerous way to approach entrepreneurship that acts as a cop out for people who don't want to put in the work.

"There’s a very big issue with believing entrepreneurs are born with the mindset, it justifies failure," one commenter said.

Why become an entrepreneur and commit to ambitious projects if you can just waive the white flag and say you weren't born with some type of entrepreneurial gene? That's the sentiment from this commenter, and most entrepreneurs on Reddit said that it's a skill you have to develop over time.

Your Environment Plays A Role

Although an entrepreneurial mindset is made over time, many Redditors agreed that your environment plays a role in your development. Being around entrepreneurs makes it easier to become an entrepreneur. However, if most of the people in your life had tight budgets, you may be less prone to take risks.

"Exposure and mindset from early on can shape how someone approaches risk and opportunity," one commenter said.

However, if you didn't have an entrepreneurial environment when you were growing up, there is still time to become an entrepreneur. Some business owners were late bloomers, and you can join them with the right mindset. If you want to become an entrepreneur, and your environment isn't conducive to becoming an entrepreneur, then you may have to change your environment. Spending time with different people and reading different books can play a role in your entrepreneurial development.

You Learn The Traits As You Go

One entrepreneur viewed this question from a different lens, inquiring if anyone can learn how to ride a bike. He then asserted that since biking is something you have to learn, entrepreneurship follows the same idea.

"No one is born with it. Either you do, or you do not. Everyone has the ability. Desire and commitment is the question," the commenter said.

Another commenter used to think you had to be born with an entrepreneurial mindset. However, their own experience with starting and growing a business changed their mind about this age-old question.

‘I used to think you had to be born with it, but after a few failed ventures, I realized resilience and risk-taking can absolutely be learned. For those who trained themselves, what exercises or habits helped the most?" the commenter said.

Entrepreneurship is available to anyone who wants to learn and is willing to learn from their mistakes. Business owners aren't assigned at birth and have to develop their entrepreneurial skills, just like any other type of skill.

Image: Shutterstock