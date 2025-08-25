Social Security Announces New Improvements Saving Americans 43 Million Hours

The Social Security Administration has reported significant improvements in how it serves the public. According to its latest performance metrics, Americans have collectively saved an estimated 43 million hours over the past year due to faster service and expanded access across online, phone, and in-person channels.

Online Services: Access Anytime

More Americans are choosing to manage their Social Security needs online. With a personal my Social Security account, users can:

Check benefits or update records

Apply for Social Security benefits

Request a replacement Social Security card

Online transactions are growing quickly. The SSA estimates that online services alone have saved Americans 27 million hours this past year. The agency plans to expand the number of services available 24/7, allowing people to complete tasks at any time without visiting an office.

Phone Services: Faster and Easier

The SSA's National 800 Number has also seen improvements. Nearly 90% of callers now use automated phone services to verify benefits, check claim status, change addresses, or request tax and Medicare forms.

For those who need to speak with an agent, the SSA states that wait times have dropped dramatically, from 24 minutes in July 2024 to just eight minutes last month, while the answer rate increased from 63% to 78%. The SSA estimates these phone service improvements have saved Americans 12 million hours.

In-Person Services: Shorter Waits

While many tasks can be completed online or by phone, some still require visiting a local Social Security office. For those with appointments, the SSA reports average wait times are just six minutes, and overall service for retirement and survivors claims is faster than before. In-person services are reported to have saved roughly 4 million hours for the public.

Disability and Hearings: More Options, Faster Decisions

The SSA is also working to improve processing times for disability claims and hearings. It reports that the average processing time for initial disability claims has decreased from 240 days in January to 220 days in July, with the number of pending cases dropping from about 1.07 million to just under 936,000.

For appeals, the SSA is working to reduce the average processing time for hearings to 270 days. Recent progress shows a steady decline in waiting times, with the average hearing processing time at 322 days in July 2024 and 285 days in last month.

A Growing Commitment to Service

Fiscal year-to-date metrics show over 623 million customer contacts, with an estimated 761 million total by the end of the year. The agency emphasizes that the most convenient way to access services is through a personal my Social Security account, allowing individuals to manage their benefits on their own schedule.

By modernizing online, phone, and in-person services, the SSA reports that it is helping Americans save time while still delivering the essential support that millions rely on for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Image: Shutterstock