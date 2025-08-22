Elon Musk Says Success Comes Down To 'Simple Math.' Putting In 100 Hours A Week Means You'll Achieve Twice As Much As Those Working 50

Elon Musk's philosophy on success doesn't rely on buzzwords or vague motivation. Instead, it comes down to what he calls "simple math."

If You Work Twice As Much, You Get Twice As Much Done

In a 2014 commencement speech at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO told graduates that extreme effort is often the key to success—especially for anyone building a company. “If somebody else is working 50 hours and you’re working 100, you’ll get twice as much done in the course of a year,” he said.

Musk spoke from experience. He recalled how, when he and his brother were starting their first business, they didn't bother renting an apartment. “We just rented a small office and we slept on the couch,” Musk said. He also shared that they showered at the YMCA and worked seven days a week, and that the website ran during the day, and Musk coded at night.

Since then, the billionaire has carried that grind into all of his ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX and more recently, government. He has since stepped away from DOGE following a fallout with President Donald Trump.

Bringing Silicon Valley Hustle To Washington

After stepping into a leadership role at the Department of Government Efficiency in January, Musk again emphasized long hours. “DOGE is working 120 hours a week,” he wrote on X in February. “Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast.”

He added in a separate post: “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days!”

While the 120-hour figure might not be literal for every staffer, it reflects Musk's belief in relentless effort. Business leaders like cost-cutting firm SIB CEO Shannon Copeland support the mindset behind it. “While a 120-hour workweek isn’t a practical or sustainable solution for most, the principle behind it resonates,” Copeland told Business Insider.

Take Risks Early, Build With Purpose

In the same USC speech, Musk also urged young people to take risks before life gets more complicated. “You probably don’t have kids,” he said. “Once you have a family, you start taking risk not just for yourself but for your family as well.”

He also encouraged future entrepreneurs to surround themselves with great people, saying, “All the company is, is a group of people that have gathered together to create a product or service.”

Musk's message hasn't changed much over the years. Work harder than others, build something meaningful and take risks when you can still afford to.

Unfortunately for him, the latest Gallup poll seems to confirm that Musk has become the most hated person in the U.S. in front of such controversial figures as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Image: Imagn Images