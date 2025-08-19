Elizabeth Warren Warns Hospitals Are Facing Closures. Meanwhile, 'Jeff Bezos Will Get A Tax Handout To Buy Another Yacht'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is once again calling out what she sees as a rigged system. This time, she’s sounding the alarm about hospital closures tied to Medicaid cuts under President Donald Trump‘s new tax bill.

Medicaid Cuts Put Rural Hospitals At Risk

“Don’t let Republicans tell you that Trump’s big beautiful bill won’t hurt you,” Warren wrote on X recently. “Hospitals are already warning that closures are coming. But [former president and CEO of Amazon AMZN] Jeff Bezos will get a tax handout to buy another yacht.”

Her warning comes as more than 300 hospitals across the U.S. are at risk of closing due to nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts over the next decade, according to the University of North Carolina's Sheps Center for Health Services Research report that was released by Democratic lawmakers in June. Two hospitals in Maine—Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth and Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle—have already been flagged as vulnerable.

WGME-TV in Maine recently reported that the closures stem from years of operating in the red and are now being pushed further into crisis by Trump's tax legislation, forcing them to reduce their workforce and services.

The state has already seen four hospitals shut down in the last ten years. Inland Hospital in Waterville closed in May, and multiple facilities have eliminated services like labor and delivery.

Warren Presses Bezos Over Amazon Reversal

The Massachusetts senator is also pressing Bezos directly. In early May, Warren sent the Amazon founder a letter asking whether his company's decision to kill a feature showing tariff fees was tied to a private call with Trump.

She asked whether the reversal came with any “promises or favors” and called the move a way to “keep consumers in the dark” about tariffs. Trump had praised Bezos publicly for scrapping the plan, calling him a “good guy” who “did the right thing.”

Amazon denied any special deal. A company spokesperson told CNBC that the feature was never officially approved and was only considered for a China-to-U.S. storefront.

Economist Peter Schiff also criticized the episode, comparing it to censorship in authoritarian regimes and saying consumers deserve transparency on added costs.

Concerns About Stablecoin Power Grabs

More recently, Warren took aim at the Guaranteeing Essential National Infrastructure in US-Stablecoins Act, warning that billionaires like Bezos and Elon Musk could exploit it to roll out private stablecoins.

“If Congress doesn't fix the GENIUS Act,” Warren posted on X in June, “billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos could launch stablecoins that track your purchases, exploit your data, and squeeze out competitors.” The act was signed into law in July by Trump.

Image: Shutterstock