'I Know It's A Radical Idea,' Says Bernie Sanders, 'But We Need A Government That Represents Working Families, Not Billionaires'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is again sounding the alarm on what he sees as a system rigged for the ultra-wealthy and against working Americans.

“The system is just not working for the average American,” Sanders wrote in a recent post on X. “Not wages, not health care, not housing, not educational opportunity, not retirement security.”

He added: “I know it's a radical idea, but we need a government that represents working families, not the billionaire class.”

Calling Out Corporate Power In Red States

During a recent CNN interview amid his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour through Republican strongholds like West Virginia, Sanders said the Democratic Party has failed working-class people and needs to return to its roots. “This used to be, decades ago, one of the strongest Democratic states in the country,” he said. “Now it’s a strong Republican state, because I think in many ways the Democratic Party has turned its back on what was its base.”

He told CNN that economic issues cut across political lines and that many red states are filled with people who want affordable housing, better wages and guaranteed health care. “They don’t want to see tax breaks for billionaires. They don’t want to see the rich get richer. They want health care as a human right. They want to raise the minimum wage to a living wage,” Sanders said.

He also didn't shy away from criticizing then-Vice President Kamala Harris' failed presidential campaign, saying she was too influenced by wealthy donors. “She had too many billionaires telling her not to speak up for the working class of this country,” he said.

A Broken System That Protects The Powerful

Sanders in Jujne warned of a new class of “uber capitalists” who believe they deserve to rule in a “Flagrant” podcast. “There is a new breed of uber capitalists out there who really believe… that they are superior human beings,” he said. He pointed to far-right rhetoric that openly dismisses democracy in favor of elite rule.

Sanders said this mindset echoes old ideas of divine entitlement. “Back in the 19th century… I am the king, God made my family king. Sorry you’re starving to death, but that’s the way life goes.”

He criticized billionaires for hoarding wealth and only choosing to give it away when they are near death, calling it a system that has the resources to solve real problems but refuses to act. “We are the richest country in the history of the world,” he said. “And yet 60% of people live paycheck to paycheck.”

“Is it a radical idea that we join every other major country on Earth and guarantee health care for people?” Sanders asked on CNN. “Is it a radical idea to say that we’ve got to raise the minimum wage to $17 an hour?”

For Sanders, these aren’t fringe ideas—they’re common sense in much of the developed world.

Image: Imagn Images