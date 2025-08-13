Former Google Employees' AI Startup OpenArt Raises $5 Million As 6M Users Create 'Brainrot' Videos In Just One Click

OpenArt, founded in 2022 by two former Google employees, now powers a viral AI craze that transforms wild ideas, such as a shark wearing sneakers or a ballerina with a cappuccino head, into "brainrot" videos with a single click, and the platform already has roughly 6 million monthly active users, TechCrunch reports.

The company's new "one-click story" feature, launched in open beta, lets users turn a single input, whether a sentence, a script, or even a song, into a one-minute video with a complete story arc, for everything from a lighthearted TikTok clip to a serious explainer or YouTube music video, even advertising. TechCrunch says that creators can select from three templates: Character Vlog, Music Video, or Explainer, to build their video story.

One-Click Templates Deliver Character Vlogs, Music Videos, Explainers

Character Vlog starts by uploading an image of your character and entering a prompt. According to TechCrunch, uploading a song allows the AI to parse the lyrics and create an animated story aligned with the music, such as illustrating flowers blooming, all automatically.

Users can refine their projects by returning to a storyboard mode and tweaking prompts for individual clips. TechCrunch says that OpenArt aggregates over 50 AI models, including DALLE-3, GPT, Imagen, Flux Kontext, and Stable Diffusion, giving creators control over the tools behind each production.

Character Consistency and IP Caution Drive OpenArt's Approach

OpenArt emphasizes that one of its defining strengths is keeping characters visually consistent throughout an entire video, a challenge many AI tools struggle to address. Rather than leaving creators with disconnected clips that must be manually stitched into a story, TechCrunch says the platform is designed to maintain both visual and narrative flow from start to finish.

"A problem that a lot of AI couldn't really handle well is to have the character consistent in the same video…If you don't have the same character, then it's hard to get immersed in the story," OpenArt co-founder and CEO Coco Mao told TechCrunch.

Mao added that when users upload protected IP characters, "by default, the models we use will reject them, and it's not able to produce the IP character, but sometimes it slips." Mao said they are open to licensing discussions with major IP holders.

TechCrunch reports that Character Vlog prompts featuring characters like Pikachu, SpongeBob, and Super Mario may raise legal risk. If a video infringes copyright, it may be removed and the creator held liable, potentially facing legal action from rights holders.

Credit-Based Pricing, $5 Million in Funding, On Track for $20 Million Revenue Run Rate

OpenArt uses a credit-based subscription model, TechCrunch says. The basic plan is $14 per month for 4,000 credits, which include up to four One-Click stories, 40 videos, 4,000 images, and four characters.

For $29 per month, users can access 12,000 credits, including up to 12 One-Click stories. The "Infinite" plan costs $56 per month for 24,000 credits. There is also a team plan available at $35 per month per member.

To date, OpenArt has raised $5 million in funding from Basis Set Ventures and DCM Ventures. The company says it is generating positive cash flow and expects to surpass an annual revenue run rate of $20 million.

