Among the 58% of Workers Who Feel Stuck In A Role That Doesn't Use Your Skills? Here's How To Fight For The Career You Deserve

If you're feeling like your myriad skillset is under-appreciated by your boss, you're far from alone. A recent LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey revealed that a staggering 58% of workers say their full potential isn't being realized or recognized by their employer.

And the disconnect isn’t just frustrating — it could be affecting the bottom line in a major way. Gallup research shows disengaged employees cost the U.S. economy $1.9 trillion annually in lost productivity. Yet workers often hesitate to self-advocate, fearing they’ll appear arrogant or disruptive. This creates a dangerous feedback loop: managers assume silent employees are content, while their skilled staff grow increasingly disengaged.

So to help you tout your talents, reclaim some momentum and spot red flags for dead-end situations in your career, we sought insight from experts. Here's some of their key takeaways for advocating for your skills at work:

Don't Wait for Permission

Step one? Ditch hesitation. Embrace your self-possessed, risk-taking side. "Stop waiting for permission to use your strengths," Billy Moyer, CEO of SOS Leadership, tells Benzinga. "You should be intentionally using them every day, even if your current role doesn't require it. Your strengths are your responsibility, and if you bury them, you'll burn out."

Sam DeMase, a career expert at ZipRecruiter, agrees: "Own your superpowers and open up a conversation with your boss," she says. "Suggest a project you'd like to be involved in and explain how your skills will add value." The key: Being assertive without overstepping. Kelsey Szamet, an employment lawyer, recommends volunteering for cross-team projects. "Take additional duties or suggest efficiency improvements," she said. "This shows leadership within existing guidelines."

What Employers Should Do (But Often Don't)

Not every employer will meet you halfway. "If your leaders don't see your potential, perhaps it's time to find leaders who will," Moyer said.

Szamet cites clearer warnings. "Being told to ‘stay in your lane' or excluded from projects matching your strengths are red flags," she said. "If conversations go nowhere, move on."

Moyer highlights what he sees as a typical systemic flaw: "We hire someone for who they are on paper, then never get to know them in person," he said. "That's the missed opportunity."

The Bottom Line

Feeling stuck isn't permanent. But action is required. "Don't signal capability — signal impact," said Santiago Nestares, co-founder of DualEntry. "If your work never expands no matter what you deliver, leave."

Your career should showcase your full potential. Start the conversation, demonstrate your skills and, if needed, find leaders who'll actually champion them.

