Would You Give Up $200K To Be Happier? This Professional Did

When people embark on their careers, they often look for ways to maximize how much they earn. However, people often get burned out as they climb the corporate ladder and end up in higher positions that come with more responsibilities.

It's easier for people in their 20s to endure rigorous work schedules, but it becomes more difficult each decade. People also have new responsibilities, such as parenthood, that make 80-hour work weeks less attractive.

One high earner shared their experience of walking away from a $500,000 job for a $300,000 job. The Redditor worked at the $500,000 job for eight years and would have never envisioned giving up $200,000 in compensation just a few years ago.

Sometimes, it makes sense to walk away from a higher-paying job, especially as your priorities change. Other Redditors jumped into the comments to share their thoughts and suggestions.

The top comment came from a Redditor who dropped a profound quote that highlights the value of making good long-term decisions.

"A healthy man has many wishes, but a sick man only has one," the commenter said.

The high earner could have stuck with the $500,000 job that was becoming more difficult to endure, but it would have deteriorated the Redditor's physical and mental health. A $300,000 salary is still impressive and much higher than the average person's earnings, but it comes with less stress and fewer hours.

Some people chase careers to the point where they hate their jobs and dread every day. That sets the stage for broken relationships, fractured self-esteem, and less time for your hobbies. A high salary isn't always worth it if those paychecks come with a lot of internal baggage.

Careers Are Not A Straight Line

One Redditor made a similar move, going from a $500,000 job to a $300,000 job. However, this downgrade didn't result in less stress. It turns out this Redditor experienced a toxic workplace at the $300,000 job.

The individual has now gone from a $300,000 job to another $500,000 job and wrapped up his story by saying that careers are not straight lines. It's possible that the original poster ends up with another job that pays over $500,000 per year in the future.

Staying open to new opportunities can result in a higher income and less stress. This setup isn't always easy to find, but if you're actively searching for better, you can advance your career in a way that also enhances your physical and mental health.

Free Yourself From The Golden Handcuffs

The comments section was overwhelmingly filled with congratulatory messages to the high earner who walked away from a higher-paying job for more happiness. Golden handcuffs can work well in short bursts, but the lifestyle isn't sustainable.

Regularly investing your money, living below your means, and establishing an emergency fund can help you break free from the golden handcuffs when the time is right. Multiple Redditors walked away from higher-paying jobs but still ended up with jobs that paid well over the average salary. You don't have to drop from $500,000 per year to $50,000 per year to have a low-stress job, and some of the lowest-paying jobs are also the most stressful.

Viewing money as a resource that gives you more options and freedom in life can help you make better decisions. You will then become less dependent on a high salary and can make some concessions for a higher quality of life.

