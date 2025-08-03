Jeff Bezos‑Backed Slate Truck Launches Under $20K After Tax Credit – Stereo And Power Windows Cost Extra

Imagine a two‑seat electric pickup backed by Jeff Bezos that cuts costs by excluding a stereo and power windows unless buyers pay extra.

Slate Auto has already received more than 100,000 reservations for the truck, which was originally expected to cost under $20,000 with a $7,500 federal tax credit set to expire on Sept. 30, Reuters reports.

Ultra‑Affordable EV Pickup That Skips the Frills

To hold down manufacturing costs, Reuters says that Slate Auto omits a stereo, power windows, and even a paint shop, opting instead for gray composite body panels and optional vinyl wraps. You must pay extra for add‑ons like a stereo, special lighting, or center console, which are not included in base pricing.

Slate Auto's engineering focuses on simplicity and low parts count, using roughly 500 components compared to thousands in standard pickups. According to Reuters, the entire lineup is built as a singular "SKU [stock keeping unit] of one," enabling scalable production and deferred customization.

Slate is built for personalization, with over 100 Slate Attach Points and an expanding range of accessories, wrap kits, and add‑ons that let buyers change colors, features, and even convert the pickup into an SUV whenever they want, according to the company's website. Slate Auto CEO Chris Barman said they are "building the affordable vehicle that has long been promised but never delivered" at a Detroit auto industry event in July, Reuters reports.

Massive Reservations Meet a Tight Timeline

The 100,000 reservations across the U.S. show strong early interest despite the evolutionary concept. Early customer Will Haseltine told Reuters that the Slate truck reminded him of old‑school pickups but added, "That's just plain too much" without the tax credit.

New vehicles have been growing less affordable for many Americans, and analysts warn that rising costs could worsen under the Trump administration's tariffs, which Reuters says threatens to raise prices on budget‑friendly cars imported from Mexico, South Korea, and other countries.

According to Reuters, U.S. electric vehicle sales growth has cooled as consumer enthusiasm faded and federal support waned. Tesla TSLA has backtracked on plans to introduce a mid‑$20,000s electric vehicle, leaving room for a low‑cost disruptor like Slate Auto.

Industry analysts warn that battery costs and weak demand make profitability elusive across the sector. Even in China, Reuters says that small‑EV makers often operate at a loss, undermining hopes for rapid financial returns in the U.S. market.

Slate’s Affordable EV Pickup Aims to Undercut Rivals

The average new‑vehicle selling price in the U.S. is above $45,000, and Slate Auto is aiming to offer an affordable alternative. AutoPacific analyst Paul Waatti told Reuters that "There's a growing appetite, especially among younger drivers, for vehicles that are more honest, more modular and less over‑engineered… Slate taps right into that."

Stellantis STLA head of American brands Tim Kuniskis called Slate Auto "super interesting" at a June event in Michigan but questioned how affordable it would be for some shoppers once they added all the options. "The idea behind it, we've talked about that idea a million times. It's a cool idea," he said, according to Reuters.

Slate Auto plans to build the pickup at an old catalog factory in Warsaw, Indiana, Reuters reports. Barman said that the company will be able to absorb the loss of the $7,500 federal tax credit because the truck's price will still undercut competitors.

