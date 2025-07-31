From Birth Control To Ozempic: Inside The Startup Using FinTech Tricks To Deliver $16 Care To Millions On Medicaid

At a time when 45% of American women face significant barriers to reproductive care, Twentyeight Health is a telemedicine platform that accepts Medicaid and provides prescriptions for as little as $16 per month, delivered in discreet packaging.

Since its launch in 2018, Twentyeight Health has grown to serve users in 43 states, building a platform that focuses on affordable and accessible reproductive and sexual healthcare for Medicaid members and other underserved communities.

How Twentyeight Health is Democratizing Women's Telemedicine for Medicaid Patients

According to Twentyeight Health, half of the platform's users earn less than $20,000 per year, making Medicaid acceptance critical to delivering $0 copay prescriptions and meaningful care.

“Forty-five percent of American women seeking reproductive health services face significant challenges in accessing care, especially the 19 million living in contraceptive and maternity care deserts where options are few,” Twentyeight Health co-founder and CEO Bruno Van Tuykom said in a statement.

Prior to joining Twentyeight Health, 65% of users had no access to birth control at all, which showcases the systemic gaps in contraceptive access in the U.S., the startup says. The company reports that nearly three in five of its users identify as people of color, reflecting its deep outreach into historically underserved communities.

"We saw a huge opportunity to bring dignity and discretion to reproductive care for individuals who are often left out of innovation," Twentyeight Health Chief Operating Officer Mara Castro told Forbes.

More than 70 million Americans rely on Medicaid, yet research shows they routinely face obstacles that make accessing care difficult, including transportation issues, scheduling conflicts, language barriers, and confusing billing systems, Forbes reports.

"We accept prepaid debit cards, flexible savings accounts, and even cash-like payment methods. Meeting people where they are is key," Castro told Forbes.

Series A Funding and Medicaid Partnerships Fuel Rapid Scale

Twentyeight Health in early January announced a $10 million Series A investment led by Seae Ventures, bringing its total capital raised to $25 million and showcasing strong investor confidence in its mission-driven model.

The company also disclosed new payer agreements with major Medicaid insurers, including Aetna, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Molina, which enable many users to access care at no out-of-pocket cost.

Within weeks of the 2024 presidential election, Twentyeight Health says it saw a 52% surge in conversions, a 10% spike in website traffic, and a doubling in emergency contraception sales, signaling urgent demand for its services.

Affordable Care Delivery: From Birth Control to Full-Spectrum Women's Health

Twentyeight Health says its virtual platform allows users to complete a five-minute medical questionnaire online, receive provider-reviewed prescriptions, and have medications shipped in discreet envelopes within three to five business days, with no clinic visit needed.

The service provides a wide array of products, including birth control pills, morning-after pills, herpes treatments, pregnancy tests, and menstrual supplies, all available at low cost or free with insurance, according to the Twentyeight Health's website.

Eligible Medicaid members can also access prenatal care and counseling services through partnerships in many states, enhancing continuity of care across reproductive life stages.

Twentyeight Health Expands With Personalized Care Program

Twentyeight Health is now expanding beyond reproductive care with the launch of its Personalized Care Program, adding new services for weight management, prescription-grade skin treatments, and on-demand consultations for common women's health needs, Forbes reports.

The program includes a glucagon-like peptide 1‑based weight care plan with provider support and subscription access to medical-grade skin treatments, with pricing starting at about $17.99 per month, according to Forbes.

Image: Shutterstock