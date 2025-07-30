From Banned To Built-In: How ChatGPT Is Going Legit In Classrooms

ChatGPT, once feared by educators as a homework-cheating hack, is now getting an official seat in the classroom.

The education technology company behind the Canvas learning platform, Instructure Holdings Inc. INST on Wednesday announced a partnership with OpenAI to embed artificial intelligence directly into classroom instruction.

The integration marks a turning point in how generative AI is being used in schools — moving from off-limits to operational.

LLM-Powered Assignments Are Coming to Class

The Large Language Model-Enabled Assignment is Canvas' first AI-native tool designed in partnership with OpenAI. Teachers can describe learning goals and skills in plain language or use an embedded assistant to guide them through the setup. Students then interact with the AI in a conversational format that captures learning evidence, mapped to the teacher’s rubrics and objectives, according to Instructure.

"Students actually do want to learn something, but they want it to be meaningful and applicable to their lives," Instructure Chief Academic Officer Melissa Loble told Business Insider. "What this does is it allows them to use AI in a class in an interesting way to help them be more engaged and learn more."

OpenAI Vice President of Education Leah Belsky said the goal is to offer "richer, more personalized, and more connected learning experiences" while also giving teachers back time for the human side of teaching.

AI Meets Grading, Feedback and Admin Tasks

The system doesn't stop at instruction. As students interact with these AI-based lessons, their responses will be automatically assessed against teacher-defined goals, according to Instructure. The results are fed into Canvas' Gradebook, giving educators real-time insight into student comprehension.

Importantly, teachers retain full control over grading. "There will always be a human in the loop," Loble said, noting that educators will review assessments before finalizing them.

Instructure is also rolling out an AI assistant to support teachers with time-consuming admin work, according to the company. It also helps with parent communications. Teachers can use the tool to summarize common questions, draft replies, and identify patterns in messages — saving time while staying responsive. However, final edits and approval still rest with the teacher.

Instructure emphasized that student data remains private within Canvas and is not shared with OpenAI.

A Competitive, AI-Driven Edtech Market

"This collaboration with OpenAI showcases our ambitious vision: creating a future-ready ecosystem that fosters meaningful learning and achievement at every stage of education," Instructure CEO Steve Daly said in a statement.

The education technology sector is seeing increased adoption of generative AI tools. Khan Academy, one of the earliest players in online education, launched its GPT-powered assistant Khanmigo in 2023, Business Insider reported.

Image: Shutterstock