For Just $50, This U.S. Data Broker Will Sell Your Stolen Passwords, Addresses, and Browsing History—No Questions Asked

A U.S.-based startup called Farnsworth Intelligence is offering access to stolen personal data, including passwords, addresses, autofill data, and browser history, for as little as $50, 404 Media reports.

The founder of Farnsworth Intelligence, 23‑year‑old Aidan Raney, markets the service under a product named Infostealers, positioning it as "open‑source intelligence." According to 404 Media, buying the $50 package grants access to a searchable database covering millions of devices.

The service claims to collect data extracted from malware known as "infostealers," which steal usernames, passwords, crypto wallet details, billing info, and browsing logs. Farnsworth reportedly aggregates data from more than 50 million infected computers, 404 Media says.

Who Uses Infostealer Data and How It's Marketed

404 Media reports that Farnsworth sells this data to a variety of industries, including debt collectors, divorce professionals, and companies seeking competitor customer leads. These use cases are outlined on its site or reported by journalists as part of its marketing messages.

According to the report, Farnsworth Intelligence represents a change in how some companies approach open-source intelligence. Traditional open-source intelligence has typically involved information already available to the public, such as social media profiles or flight records. Today, some firms are incorporating data taken from personal or corporate devices and posted online, creating platforms that organize and sell this information for a variety of uses.

Data Reach and Volume: Scale of Farnsworth's Dataset

Farnsworth Intelligence says on its website that it leverages infostealer logs, along with data from breaches, leaks, open file servers, public records, and even unlisted cloud files, to assemble its datasets. Its intelligence platform uses multiple sources, including dark web scraping, social engineering, human intelligence, and freedom of information act requests to build a vast dataset.

404 Media reports that Farnsworth claims to pull data from more than 50 million computers infected with infostealer malware, consolidating passwords, cookies, browser history, and autofill data into its platform. The public portal offers searchable records for a wide range of victims, enabling users to query by email, username, or billing info.

On its website, Farnsworth promotes itself as an elite open-source intelligence provider offering corporate due diligence, privacy audits, background checks, and advanced asset searches. The startup emphasizes that it uses trillions of data points, combining clearweb, deepweb, and darkweb sources to support intelligence reports.

A Powerful OSINT Tool

Farnsworth Intelligence positions Infostealer data platform as a next-level open-source intelligence resource, with fluency in extracting data from infostealer malware, social media leaks, open servers, and public records. The startup’s site lists use by compliance teams, intelligence analysts, cybersecurity professionals, and corporate investigators seeking deep digital footprint analysis.

The company claims a high level of technical capability, offering Cellebrite and Magnet Axiom forensic services, human intelligence operations, and custom data feeds or application programming interface access to clients. Farnsworth presents client testimonials praising thoroughness, professionalism, and successful intelligence outcomes.

Accessible For $50: Risks From Minimal Vetting and Broad Use Cases

Farnsworth Intelligence's Infostealer service breaks from traditional open-source intelligence by packaging infostealer-derived personal data into a consumer-accessible platform. With a low entry price, the platform brands itself as a pioneering data intelligence tool.

