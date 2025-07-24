Joe Rogan Says Most Americans Are One Catastrophe Away From Losing Everything, Says AI And UBI Income Will Bring Chaos And Addiction

Joe Rogan has been talking a lot about the future lately, and he's not exactly optimistic. From conversations with Democratic Texas Rep. James Talarico to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and entrepreneur Billy Carson, the comedian and podcaster has painted a picture of an America where most people are just getting by, automation is replacing jobs, and universal basic income might not be the solution people think it is.

How Do You Live Off $7?

In a June episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with Sanders, Rogan slammed the current federal minimum wage. "The minimum wage in this country is ridiculous," he said. "How do you live off $7?"

He referenced a viral clip of someone buying a $25 sandwich. "Imagine you have to work three and a half hours just to pay for a sandwich. That's insane. How do you eat dinner, how do you eat lunch, how do you eat breakfast?"

Sanders pushed for raising the wage to $17 per hour. Rogan agreed it would still be difficult but joked, "At least you could get a sandwich in under two hours of work."

UBI And AI: A Double-Edged Sword

Rogan has voiced support for some form of UBI many times, especially if AI takes over most jobs. In last year’s episode with the founder of First Class Space Agency Billy Carson, Rogan imagined a world where "you've got $200,000 a year because everything's automated and everything's done by the government."

But he warned that it won't be a fix-all. "You're going to have to find something. You're going to have to find a purpose," Rogan said.

Then, in a recent conversation with Talarico, Rogan took it further. "Most people in this country right now are working check to check. They’re living paycheck to paycheck. They're essentially getting by, and any catastrophe, medical or otherwise, will eliminate all savings instantaneously and they're doomed."

That's why he believes UBI, while potentially necessary, could backfire. "I think we're going to deal with unprecedented levels of addiction," he said, pointing to drugs, gambling and other distractions that could spiral out of control when people no longer have the structure of work. “There’s going to be a lot of chaos and it’s going to be very very uncomfortable for a lot of people.”

The Problem

Talarico echoed the concern. He said the AI future will "change how we understand work" and possibly eliminate millions of jobs. But he also saw a chance for reinvention.

"I don't know what this looks like, but it does seem like the disruption that's coming could be an opportunity," Talarico said. He proposed combining UBI with entrepreneurial grants and investment in human creativity, especially for people stuck in low-value work or underserved by the education system.

Rogan wasn't convinced it would be enough. He compared it to lottery winners who end up miserable. "You might win $200 million… and then you're living in hell."

Despite the criticism, both Rogan and his guests agree on one thing: the current system isn't working for most people. And if change is coming fast, the country needs to prepare not just financially, but emotionally and psychologically too.

