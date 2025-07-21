'We've Been Served': Paul Tudor Jones Warns AI Could Be a 'Cookbook' For Humanity In A Chilling 'Twilight Zone' Warning

"This is obviously the most disruptive technology in the history of mankind," billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said last month.

"We've been served," Jones warned during an appearance on "Bloomberg Open Interest," casting artificial intelligence as a force that demands urgent scrutiny. His remarks sparked debate over looming job losses, classroom breakthroughs, and whether Congress can craft guardrails before machines outrun lawmakers.

The Twilight Zone Cookbook Warning

Jones invoked the 1962 "Twilight Zone" episode "To Serve Man," where grateful earthlings later learn the aliens' gift is a cookbook. "It seemed humanitarian, but it turns out to be a cookbook," he said, arguing that a helpful-looking algorithm could hide a deadly recipe.

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk echoed the fear during a February appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience", estimating a 20% chance AI could wipe out humanity—a risk Jones said should "set off alarm bells throughout the world."

Jobs Forecast Sparks Economic Alarm

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told Axios in late May that U.S. unemployment could vault from about 4 % to between 10%-20 % within five years as large-language models automate routine white-collar roles, including contract drafting and balance-sheet analysis.

He added that junior analysts, paralegals, and entry-level coders face the greatest risk because their duties mirror model-training data almost verbatim.

The projection tracks with the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, which expects automation to reshape 85 million positions globally by 2027. Jones warned that banking, consulting, law, and media tasks are "already being done faster, sometimes better, by machines," raising the chance of simultaneous layoffs that could test social-safety nets.

Tutors Bills And The Race To Regulate

Even so, Jones said AI's upside "can be profound" in classrooms. The U.S. Department of Education's proposed fiscal 2025 budget includes nearly $500 million for adaptive-learning pilots. A Stanford-led study from 2024 found that students using AI-assisted tutoring were 4 percentage points more likely to master math concepts, with the largest gains—up to 9 percentage points—among those paired with lower-rated human tutors. Supporters argue that virtual tutors, available around the clock, could narrow stubborn achievement gaps.

Regulation remains the wild card. Jones criticized President Donald Trump's so-called One Big Beautiful Bill for including a moratorium on new AI rules, saying it risks letting the "cookbook" publish itself. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is instead championing an independent oversight agency and at least $32 billion in emergency funding.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Standards and Technology released the AI Risk Management Framework in January 2023, yet Jones called voluntary guidance "nowhere near sufficient."

Image: Shutterstock