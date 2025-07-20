She Once Gave Up Her Entire Salary For Child Care—Now Her $100M Startup Covers It For Every Employee

Child care costs can drain a paycheck, but at Cakes Body, those bills are now handled by the company itself. The women-led brand, founded by twin sisters Casey Sarai and Taylor Capuano, announced it will cover up to $3,000 per month in day care for each employee with children too young for school, Inc. reports.

The benefit totals $36,000 annually per employee and applies to both men and women on the team. So far, six of the company's 30 employees are enrolled. This move comes as Cakes Body nears $150 million in annual revenue after going viral on TikTok and gaining national attention through “Shark Tank,” Inc. says.

Federal data from the Department of Labor shows child care in the U.S. ranges from $6,552 to $15,600 per year, depending on location. According to Inc., Cakes Body more than doubles that value to remove the financial pressure from its employees entirely.

The Founders Used Their Own Lives as a Blueprint for Change

At her last corporate job, almost all of Capuano's paycheck went to day care. Sarai has two children of her own and said the two built Cakes Body to support working women and solve problems that companies often ignore. The sisters run the company remotely, with Sarai in Los Angeles and Capuano in New York, Inc. says. Their team spans the U.S.

Cakes Body offers the benefit despite the fact that the current U.S. employer tax credit caps at $3,500 per year. Sarai told Inc. that the sisters plan to advocate for higher tax advantages to make similar support easier for other companies to offer.

Their goal is to normalize child care support in the workplace instead of treating it as an optional perk. "It became clear that if we wanted a workplace culture that truly supported us as whole humans, we'd have to build it ourselves," Capuano told Inc. "This support should be the norm."

"The Cakes Childcare Credit is designed to support all parents—mothers and fathers alike—reflecting our belief that caregiving responsibilities shouldn't automatically fall on women or lead anyone to step back from their careers," Sarai told Inc.

Viral Growth, Shark Tank Buzz, and a Culture Built on Recovery

Cakes Body became widely known after a TikTok campaign promoting its reusable silicone nipple covers took off. The exposure led to an appearance on "Shark Tank," where Emma Grede, co-founder of Good American and founding partner of Skims, offered $300,000 for 10% of the business Inc. reports.

According to Cakes Body, the company operates with a mission to combine product innovation with purpose, which includes supporting breast cancer research. To date, the company has donated over $1 million to breast health causes and is currently partnered with Dr. Laura van't Veer through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

In addition to child care, Inc. says Cakes Body gives employees two paid days off every quarter and offers a "quiet period" from mid-December to mid-January where no emails or calls are expected.

Sarai told Inc. that these rhythms help employees recover and return focused, making the team stronger over time. The company sees these investments as essential to long-term performance and culture.

Image: Shutterstock