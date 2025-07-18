Shaquille O'Neal Says He'll Invest in Anything Mark Cuban Touches — 'He Could Say I Got a Toilet Tissue Brand Coming Out… I'm Doing It'

Shaquille O'Neal is a basketball legend and, at this point, just as famous for his investments as his free throws—arguably more so. People follow his money moves almost as closely as his one-liners. One of his most quoted? The line he famously tells his kids: "We ain't rich. I'm rich."

But for all the business deals and billionaire energy, even Shaq turns to others when it comes to investing.

He's talked openly about learning from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to "invest in things that are going to change people's lives," and has said he admires legendary investor Warren Buffett's long-term mindset.

Don't Miss:

Accredited investors can claim pre-IPO shares of Mode Mobile for just $0.30 —with up to 120% bonus shares—before this Uber-style disruption hits the public markets

Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

But when it comes to knowing what to jump into next, Shaq says there's one guy he watches closely: Mark Cuban.

"Whenever Mark is investing in, I'm investing in," he said in an interview with People magazine published last week. "Mark could say, ‘Hey, I got a toilet tissue brand coming out.' I'm doing it."

That wasn't a joke. Shaq's not shy about following Cuban's lead—and he actually just did it. After seeing BeatBox Beverages at clubs while DJing, he gave it a try and was sold. "I thought it was Capri Sun… then I tried. I was like, ‘This is pretty good,'" he told People.

Cuban had already backed the brand on "Shark Tank" with a $1 million deal. So Shaq picked up the phone, talked to Cuban, and joined the party as an investor.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

"My spiel to everyone is being a teammate," Shaq said. "I'm going to be the one to help take it to the next level."

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

And that's the pattern with Shaq. He says he only backs companies he actually uses and likes. "Every company that I'm with, I definitely have to like the product. If I don't like your product, I can't take your money and sell something I don't like to the people," he told People.

As for Cuban, Shaq said he trusts his instincts because Cuban's track record speaks for itself. "He's been very successful since he sold [Broadcast.com]," he said. That sale, of course, made Cuban a billionaire when Yahoo bought the company for $5.7 billion back in 1999.

Shaq didn't say how much money he's put into BeatBox, but that's not really the point. "I don't know what I'm making. I have no idea on any deal that I'm doing because I don't do it for that," he told The Dallas Morning News last month. "I just do it. I'm having fun, and whatever happens, happens."

So, if Cuban's next move is paper towels, toilet tissue, or a brand-new snack food, don't be surprised if Shaq's already writing the check. Because if Cuban's in? Shaq's in. No questions asked.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock