Grant Cardone Outlines How To Become A Leader In Any Industry: 'Are You Committed To Becoming A Master At Your Craft?'

Real estate investor Grant Cardone has succeeded in multiple industries. He has started companies in multiple verticals while leveraging his personal brand to tap into new opportunities.

He recently revealed a six-step framework for becoming a master in any industry. This outline reflects the stages you will encounter along the journey and what it takes to advance.

"Are you committed to becoming a master at your craft?" Cardone asked his followers.

If you're ready to become a leader in your industry, you can follow the framework that Cardone established.

The Beginner Levels

Cardone mentions two beginner levels that focus on you building knowledge and applying what you learn with some guidance. The amateur/novice level is for people who have little to no experience. They don't know many of the nuances within the industry and rely on rules and instructions to advance.

After this level, you reach the apprentice/intermediate level, where you have some experience under your belt. You still need supervision for tasks, but the amount of supervision you need gradually decreases. You can also recognize patterns and adapt to specific situations.

You're automatically at the amateur/novice level by default, and a little bit of practice can get you to the apprentice/intermediate level. You can accelerate your path by working with a reliable mentor instead of tackling the new industry or skill on your own.

The Intermediate Levels

The next two levels Cardone brings up are the practitioner/competent level and the expert/advanced level. Practitioners are able to work independently and can solve problems effectively. One of the weaknesses of a practitioner is that they may not be as innovative or creative as their peers. They can get problems done that are inside the box, but they may not have enough skill or experience for out-of-the-box thinking.

The expert level consists of people who have built deep knowledge in their field and can think creatively when they solve problems. Experts can mentor beginners and adapt comfortably as situations change.

While you can learn your way through the beginner levels, the intermediate levels place a stronger focus on experience. You have to turn your knowledge into action, and as you do, you will encounter various situations that offer valuable lessons. Experts still learn by reading books, watching videos, and listening to podcasts. However, they also feel confident with their knowledge and know that they can learn more from taking action than from a textbook.

The Advanced Levels

The final two levels Cardone mentions are the master/sensei and the grandmaster/highest mastery levels. Masters are individuals who have become recognized authorities in their industries. They have technical skills and an intuitive understanding that they pass on to students. Some people view the master as a role model, but there is still one more level to climb.

The grandmaster level is reserved for a small few. These are the household names of the industry that redefine the industry and create new systems that many people try to adopt.

Your income will likely climb as you ascend this ladder of mastery, assuming you use these steps for an income-producing skill. However, you can also apply this framework to any hobby or activity that you want to master.

Image: Shutterstock