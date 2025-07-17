Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Says Robots, Medicaid Recipients To Replace Migrant Workers

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that automation and tapping into the Medicaid population are key to replacing migrant farmworkers, as the Trump administration continues its mass deportation efforts.

No Amnesty, Strategic Deportations

“The president has been unequivocal that there will be no amnesty, and I think that’s very, very important,” Rollins told reporters during a July 8 press conference. “We must be strategic in how we are implementing the mass deportation so as not to compromise our food supply.”

Rollins appeared alongside Republican governors Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and Bill Lee of Tennessee to announce the USDA National Farm Security Action Plan. The plan aims to block foreign threats, especially from China, protect U.S. farmland, secure the national food supply and safeguard agricultural research.

She also addressed concerns over foreign ownership of farmland in states like California, saying the issue crosses party lines.

“Even the Democrat governors and even the blue states realize what a massive threat this is to national security,” Rollins said. “We plan to work with everyone no matter which side of the aisle they are from to ensure that the people of this country and our agricultural farmland is protected.”

Workforce Shift Ahead

Rollins said the president's long-term vision is a "100% American workforce," and that automation and Medicaid work requirements will help make that possible.

"There are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program," she said. "There are plenty of workers in America. We just have to make sure we’re not compromising today."

President Trump’s recently signed tax and spending bill includes the first federally mandated work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Those rules are set to roll out by the end of 2026.

Rollins emphasized that while deportations would continue, they would be handled in a way that doesn’t harm the agriculture sector. “Ultimately, the answer on this is automation, also some reform within the current governing structure,” she said.

Trump recently hinted at limited flexibility for farmers. "The farmer knows he’s not going to hire a murderer," he told Fox News end of June, suggesting farmers could help determine who is eligible to stay. "And when we go into a farm and we take away people that have been working there for 15 and 20 years, who were good, who possibly came in incorrectly. And what we're going to do is we're going to do something for farmers where we can let the farmer sort of be in charge."

Image: Shutterstock