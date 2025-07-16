'Your Instincts Will Always Guide You': How Glowbar's Founder Turned Down Pop-Ups And Built A $16 Million Skincare Empire

Rachel Liverman launched Glowbar in 2019 with a decision to avoid distractions dressed as opportunities. She said no to hosting events in the Hamptons and South by Southwest, and turned down early collaborations with outside dermatologists. Those offers were tempting, but she referred to them as "shiny objects" that would have pulled her attention away from building a strong foundation, Liverman told Inc.

Glowbar launched with one purpose: consistent, professional skincare delivered in just 30 minutes. According to the Glowbar website, licensed estheticians treat each client based on their skin goals, with no upselling and no confusing treatment menus. Memberships are $65 a month and include one facial, discounts on products, and access to clinical-grade techniques like LED therapy and dermaplaning.

Don't Miss:

This clear structure allowed Glowbar to scale without chaos. From one storefront in Tribeca, the company grew to 20 locations across six states within three years. According to Inc., Glowbar ranked No. 409 on the Inc. 5000 list with a growth rate of 1,087 percent and is projected to bring in $16 million in revenue in 2024.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

She Waited Six Years to Release a Product

For years, customers asked when Glowbar would introduce its own skincare products but Liverman waited. She took inventory of her team and resources in 2022 and asked one question: "Do we have the people, the time, and the money?" When the answer aligned across all three, development on the company's first cleanser began, Liverman told Inc.

"As a founder, your instincts will always guide you," Liverman added. "At the beginning, I knew to stay focused and keep my eye on the prize."

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

Two and a half years later, Glowbar launched its debut product: the Expert Cleanser. According to the website, the $28 formula blends AHAs, PHAs, and white willow bark for gentle exfoliation and a deep, balanced cleanse. Liverman told Inc. that the product sold “extremely well,” with members especially enthusiastic about using Glowbar's skincare at home between treatments.

Her Business Grew Because She Refused to Rush the Process

Liverman didn't follow traditional beauty industry models. According to the Glowbar website, she comes from a family of skincare professionals as her grandmother opened the first accredited skincare institute in the U.S., but Glowbar's format is her own. Treatments last less than traditional ones, cost one flat fee, and deliver targeted results without the usual spa pricing or vague promises.

Glowbar estheticians are trained through the company's internal Skinstitute program, which provides certification in customized treatment delivery. According to the website, the membership model offers consistent monthly facials and has been designed to prioritize results, with no upsells or vague promises.

See Also: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

"I've really stayed focused on the business that we set out to build," Liverman told Inc., reflecting on how patience helped her scale Glowbar without losing its identity. "And when I talk to founders, I really try to give that advice: Whatever your business is, stay focused on that, especially in the early days," she added. Liverman described her decision-making process as intentional, weighing resources carefully before expanding the brand's offerings.

According to the Glowbar website, new locations are already planned in Clarendon, Virginia and Long Island City. Liverman continues to lead with the same approach that built the brand: focus, timing, and trust in long-term vision.

Read Next: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock