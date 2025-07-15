3-Year-Old Lost Both Arms And A Leg In Gaza — Now She's Wearing A Marvel-Inspired Prosthetic From Startup Bioniks

Three-year-old Habebat Allah lost both arms and a leg in a missile strike during the ongoing war in Gaza, while eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni hadn't been on a bike since the missile strike that tore through her school in Gaza a year ago. She lost her right arm during the explosion at Nuseirat School, where she and her family had sought shelter from airstrikes, Reuters reports.

Sidra's mother, Sabreen, said hospitals were overwhelmed, and with no way to leave, there was no chance of saving her daughter's hand. According to Reuters, Sidra's return to two wheels came after a life-changing fitting in a Jordanian clinic, where she received a custom-made prosthetic arm built in Karachi, Pakistan, over 4,000 kilometers away.

"She's out playing, and all her friends and siblings are fascinated by her arm," her mother told Reuters.

The Startup Using Phones, 3D Printers, and Hope to Reach Conflict Zones

Bioniks, the Pakistani startup behind the arm, was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Anas Niaz. According to Reuters, the company uses a mobile app to gather visual data from patients and create 3D models for affordable, custom prosthetics.

To help children embrace their new limbs, Bioniks sometimes designs prosthetics inspired by characters like Marvel's Iron Man or Disney's Elsa, adding a sense of play and identity to daily use, Reuters says. The entire process, from assessment to production, can happen remotely, allowing children in closed-off areas to access care without crossing borders.

Since launching, Bioniks has built over 1,000 prosthetic limbs inside Pakistan, but Sidra and Habebat were their first international patients, Reuters reports. Niaz flew from Karachi to Amman to personally deliver both prosthetics after completing a series of virtual fittings.

Sidra's arm was funded by Mafaz Clinic in Jordan, while donations from Pakistan paid for Habebat's devices. Mafaz CEO Entesar Asaker told Reuters that their clinic chose Bioniks for its low price, remote solutions, and ability to troubleshoot virtually.

Gaza’s Health System Collapsed But This Solution Filled the Void

Most high-end prosthetics range between $10,000 and $20,000, but Bioniks' versions cost roughly $2,500 per unit, Reuters says. While less complex than American models, they are lighter and easier for children to use, especially in rough terrain and temporary housing. The design also allows for long-term reuse, as many components stay intact and can be recycled to help other children as they grow.

The United Nations estimated in a March report that Gaza had at the time more than 4,500 new amputees since the war began in October 2023. That adds to 2,000 existing cases, with children representing a significant portion of those injured.

Gaza's hospitals have been described by the World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier as being "on their knees," which makes external solutions essential for survival.

A Bracelet, a Heart Shape, and a Message To Her Father

Sidra now wears a small bracelet on her prosthetic hand. According to Reuters, she used both hands to form a heart for the first time since the attack and sent a photo of the gesture to her father, who remains in Gaza.

"What I'm looking forward to most is using both my arms to finally hug my father when I see him," she said.

Bioniks plans to expand next to war zones like Ukraine, though Niaz says funding remains their biggest challenge. Reuters says the company is looking for sponsors and partners to scale faster and reach more children globally.

Until then, girls like Sidra are carrying a message on two arms: progress can start with one good hand and a little imagination.

Image: Shutterstock