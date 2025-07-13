Analyst Says Viral Doll Labubu Boom Reflects The 'Lipstick Effect' Among Anxious Spenders

Labubu, a spiky-eared collectible doll created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, has become one of the hottest toys of 2025. With blind-box pricing ranging from $8.99 to nearly $30, and rare editions reselling for thousands, the trend is being driven not just by kids, but by anxious, value-conscious adults.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Toy Boom Signals Bigger Shift In Spending Behavior

According to Shaun Rein, founder of China Market Research Group, the Labubu craze is part of a larger shift toward emotional spending in uncertain times. “Pop Mart has been one of my biggest calls for the last three or four years,” Rein said in a recent CNBC International interview. “Consumers are anxious and really saving their money, except for on items like a Legoland experience or on Pop Mart’s Labubu. It makes them feel good.”

Don't Miss:

He compared the boom to the well-known “lipstick effect,” where consumers spend on small luxuries during economic downturns. “In the United States, when there’s a weak economy, look at the lipstick effect. In China, it’s little toys.”

Rein noted that Pop Mart toys, including Labubu, have become especially popular among young women. “When you go into office buildings, a lot of the young women in my company have Pop Mart figurines lined up on their tables,” he told CNBC International. During the strict COVID testing period in China, he saw purchases of the dolls increase noticeably. It was their way of coping.

Pop Mart Could Become The Next Disney

Rein believes Pop Mart is still in its early stages of growth and may follow in the footsteps of major entertainment brands. “I think Pop Mart five, 10 years from now could have a theme park or an amusement park,” he said. “Fits exactly the Chinese consumer mindset right now—spending to feel better because of the anxiety.”

Trending: BlackRock is calling 2025 the year of alternative assets. One firm from NYC has quietly built a group of 60,000+ investors who have all joined in on an alt asset class previously exclusive to billionaires like Bezos and Gates.

Celebrity endorsements have only added to the craze. Stars like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and David Beckham have been spotted displaying Labubu dolls, sending resale values skyrocketing. The dolls are frequently sold out online, with some editions starting at $167 and climbing far higher on secondary markets.

Starbucks Fumbles While Toys Thrive

Rein contrasted Pop Mart’s emotional connection and consistent demand with what he sees as a strategic failure by Starbucks SBUX in China. Starbucks used to be luxury in a cup, he told CNBC. Now their outlets “are terrible, and 40% of their high-end menu items weren’t selling.”

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Rather than improving quality, Rein said Starbucks is trying to compete on price, a strategy he sees as doomed. “You can’t compete with Chinese companies on price,” he said. “They’ll go to lower margins. Starbucks needs to double down on premium in-store experience and better coffee.”

Labubu's runaway success, then, is more than just a toy story. It's a window into how stressed-out consumers are seeking comfort, identity and joy in small, meaningful purchases.

Read Next: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by approximately 83% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani are using this platform to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

Image: Shutterstock