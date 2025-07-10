Kevin O'Leary Says 'Trump And Elon Have To Get Back Together Again,' Praises Trump's Big Beautiful Bill

Kevin O’Leary is calling for Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump to put aside their differences, saying their feud is hurting the country. In recent comments on Fox Business and social media, the businessman and investor made it clear he wants the two influential figures to reconcile.

O’Leary Slams Third-Party Talk

“Trump and Elon have to get back together again,” O’Leary wrote on X. “Frankly, I’m thinking of calling both up myself and saying, This is stupid. This is bad for America.”

He argued that Musk, as “the number one industrialist, the most advanced in technology worldwide,” should be working closely with Trump, whom he called “the most powerful man on Earth.”

O’Leary doubled down during a Fox Business appearance Monday, saying the rift between Musk and Trump, fueled by Musk’s criticism of Trump's domestic policy bill, is counterproductive. “Politics doesn't matter anymore. What matters is that these two are working together,” he said.

Backing Trump’s Legislation

O’Leary also pushed back on Musk’s criticism of Trump's recent economic bill, which Musk has claimed will balloon the national debt. O’Leary said he read all 900 pages of it and supports the bill because it prioritizes small businesses.

“Musk felt that his task, his mandate, was to cut costs, and then we saw the fact that trillions were added to the deficit,” O’Leary said. “But the way that we solve for [the deficit] is small business growth in America. 70% of job creation. Thank you, senators.”

He credited Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rick Scott of Florida, and Tennessee's Bill Hagerty for crafting a bill that helps entrepreneurs, saying, “They have your back, small business.”

The Big Beautiful Bill Vs. Musk's New Party

Musk, once a vocal supporter of Trump, broke with the president after the passage of the bill, which he called a “disgusting abomination” and claimed would trap Americans in “debt slavery.” In response, Musk announced he was forming the America Party, aimed at representing what he calls the “80% in the middle.”

According to Musk, the plan is to focus on just a handful of swing congressional districts and Senate races to influence legislation. But election experts say the idea of building a viable third party faces significant challenges. Ballot access laws vary widely across states, and historically, third-party candidates struggle to win more than a few percent of the vote.

Trump himself dismissed the concept on Truth Social on Monday, calling third parties a source of “Complete and total disruption & chaos.”

