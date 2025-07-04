Lime's Long-Awaited IPO Is Finally on Track: Uber-Backed Scooter Startup Reports $686M Revenue and 'Cash Flow Positivity'

Lime, the electric bike and scooter rental startup backed by Uber UBER, has hired Goldman Sachs GS and JPMorgan Chase JPM to prepare for a U.S. initial public offering expected to launch next year, Reuters reports.

Founded in 2017, Lime operates in more than 280 cities across nearly 30 countries, offering short-term rentals for electric bikes and scooters. According to Reuters, the San Francisco-based startup has been considering a public listing for several years, but the current uptick in IPO activity may provide a timely window to execute the move.

Don't Miss:

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Lime's Financial Turnaround Gains Investor Attention

In February, Lime reported a 32% increase in net revenue, reaching $686 million for 2024. The company also confirmed that it was free cash flow positive for the second year in a row, a rare feat in the micromobility sector, which has historically struggled to stay afloat.

Lime CEO Wayne Ting described 2024 as "an exceptional year" for the company, citing strong results across key financial and operational metrics, including record profits and expanded global reach.

“We grew profits faster than revenue in 2024, posting another record year of results through serving more than 24 million riders in hundreds of communities around the world and bringing Lime to more cities globally,” Ting said in a statement. “While we saw record demand in 2024, we're just scratching the surface of micromobility's potential to transform cities and better connect people.”

Trending: GoSun's Breakthrough Rooftop EV Charger Already Has 2,000+ Units Reserved — Become an Investor in This $41.3M Clean Energy Brand Today

IPO Market Recovery Offers Fresh Opportunity

According to Reuters, the potential IPO follows a broader rebound in the U.S. public listing market, which raised nearly $27 billion in 2024 so far, a 45% increase compared to the same period last year.

Although the total still falls short of the 2021 record of $177 billion, companies like Circle Internet CRCL, which recently raised over $1 billion through an IPO, have signaled growing investor interest in growth-stage tech firms, Reuters says.

Lime's IPO may test investor sentiment in the micromobility space, where competitors like Bird have filed for bankruptcy in recent years, Reuters reports. Unlike others in its category, Lime received prior investment from Uber and is among the few micromobility firms still pursuing public markets. Uber led a funding round for Lime in 2020, at which time the company was reportedly valued at $510 million.

According to Reuters, sources familiar with the matter expect the upcoming IPO to value Lime significantly higher than its last reported valuation, although exact figures have not yet been disclosed.

See Also: Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Lime Targets Urban Pollution With 43 Million Car Trip Replacements

Environmental sustainability remains a core focus for Lime as it scales globally. According to the company, Lime riders helped avoid an estimated 20,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions in the last year by replacing car trips with shared electric vehicles.

Lime estimates its service replaced over 43 million car trips in 2024 and prevented the consumption of roughly 2.2 million gallons of gasoline, equal to approximately 8.5 million liters. The company says it also continues to lower its own operational footprint.

By offering electric scooters and bikes for trips under five miles, Lime says it aims to shift the way urban communities move while supporting city efforts to reduce traffic congestion and meet climate goals.

Read Next: How do billionaires pay less in income tax than you? Tax deferring is their number one strategy.

Image: Shutterstock