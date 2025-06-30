Working While Working Out–Chipotle And Starbucks CEOs Share Ideas On How To Improve Their Companies During Daily 5 A.M. Workouts

Being the CEO of a major company can put you on a pedestal where the rank and file feel uncomfortable giving you feedback and ideas that would move the company forward faster. Plus, there is the relentless pressure of hitting quarterly performance targets. It can leave you feeling isolated. The CEOs of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) have taken a novel approach to this problem: they've become workout buddies.

Fortune reports that Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol and his counterpart at Chipotle, Scott Boatwright, have been meeting at 5 a.m. for workout sessions at their local gym. These workout sessions also lead to a lot of strategizing about improving their respective businesses. On the surface, it may seem like an unlikely friendship. Although Starbucks and Chipotle sell different products, they compete for the same consumer dollars.

Don't Miss:

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

Invest early in CancerVax's breakthrough tech aiming to disrupt a $231B market. Back a bold new approach to cancer treatment with high-growth potential.

Fortune says their friendship dates to 2018, when Niccol was Chipotle’s CEO and Boatright served as chief operating officer. "Brian and I made a great tag team because I was effectively running the business," Boatwright told Fortune. "I think I ran a pretty good business, and I know that Brian really managed a great stock."

The two worked very closely together in the C-suite until Niccol was chosen to take over as CEO of Starbucks, which led to Boatwright replacing him at Chipotle. Being promoted to CEO was a significant step up from Boatwright's previous role as COO, and Niccol had some succinct advice for his successor. Boatwright told Fortune that Niccol's counsel amounted to four simple words: "Don't screw it up."

Despite no longer working together at Chipotle, Boatwright and Niccol's relationship continued because they lived near each other. The two men would continue their relationship during 5 a.m. workout sessions at the same gym. It's a friendship that has proven to be mutually beneficial because Boatwright and Niccol have more in common than the fact that they are chief executive officers.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Trending: Tired of Grid Failures and Charging Deserts? This Startup Has a Solar Fix and $25M+ in Sales — Now Raising at $3/Share

Although casual observers might assume that Starbucks and Chipotle are successful, their stockholders would beg to differ. Widespread consumer anxiety about the economy has led to consumers tightening their belts, and dining out is one of the first places Americans look to cut back when that happens. That has hurt the bottom line at Chipotle and Starbucks.

Starbucks’ Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings report was largely considered to be a disappointment. Earnings were down by 50% compared to the previous year, and same-store sales dropped for the fifth consecutive quarter. Adjusted earnings plummeted by 40% to $0.41 per share. The outlook for Chipotle is also challenging. Its Q1 2025 earnings report revealed that revenue missed analyst expectations, and same-store sales declined for the first time since 2020.

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

That means Boatwright and Niccol are leading turnarounds at their respective companies. This reality adds another layer of pressure to their already stressful jobs. Ironically, that makes Boatwright and Niccol's workout partnership even more valuable. Being able to exchange ideas with a contemporary in a neutral setting has proven very beneficial.

According to Fortune, the two discuss everything from AI to Chipotle's conversion to using automation to make guacamole as a cost-cutting measure. They share a unique bond, and it seems to get deeper with every workout. Starbucks and Chipotle shareholders certainly hope their friendship will have an equally beneficial effect on the bottom line.

Read Next: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Image: Shutterstock