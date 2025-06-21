A Jobseeker Says Reddit Paints A Bleak Job Market. But Then Admits People Are Still Getting 'Hired Every Single Day. That's A Fact'

After spending time in multiple career-related subreddits, one Reddit user had a realization that registered with people: Reddit sometimes makes the job market look worse than it really is.

Reddit Isn’t The Full Picture

“I've been trying to switch careers recently and joined a bunch of subreddits — tech, healthcare, education, engineering, etc.,” the original poster wrote. “And in every single one, it's the same thing: ‘No jobs’ ‘The market is dead’ ‘Everything's saturated’ ‘You should've started 10 years ago’.”

But they pushed back on the despair. “People get hired every single day. That's a fact,” they said. “The people who are getting jobs aren't posting here. The ones who are stuck are the ones who are venting.”

Their perspective resonated, especially as others chimed in with their experiences. “I got laid off at the beginning of the year and was terrified because I'm here lurking a lot,” one person commented. “Luckily, I'm pretty good at interviewing and landed a [work-from-home] job maybe two weeks after. I never posted about how fast I was able to find work, so what you say is true.”

Others said the negativity isn’t universal across fields. “Tech jobs in education, medical, and finance are booming right now. I moved companies earlier this year and did not have any trouble finding another fully remote position for a significant raise,” one person added.

Still, the thread also highlighted the brutal side of the market. Many shared long stretches of unemployment and feelings of defeat. One mid-level developer said they’d sent out over 100 applications in four weeks and heard back from only five. “I’m not the best interviewee and am a poster child for, ‘if it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.'”

New graduates, in particular, seemed to bear the brunt of the pain. “Some have literally been unemployed for 2-3 years now,” another person said of recent tech grads. “One of [my friends] is a camp counselor at a coding camp. The other, working IT at a warehousing startup.” He described them as “Smart kids, high 90's in HS and 3.8 and above GPA in university.”

The nursing and teaching sectors drew mixed responses. Many users acknowledged that these fields continue to experience high demand due to staffing shortages, burnout, and high turnover. However, some pointed out that employers often prefer experienced workers, leaving recent graduates without opportunities to gain that very experience.

Others emphasized how working conditions and pay in these sectors contribute to why positions remain unfilled, with some describing the workload and pressure as overwhelming despite the steady demand for workers.

Reddit’s tendency to skew toward doom and gloom was a recurring point. “Reddit as a collective has the mentality of a depressed 16-year-old. It definitely shouldn’t be used as a barometer for anything,” one person joked. Another added, “It's like reading reviews on Amazon. People only post something negative, while positive is rarely posted.”

In the end, the original poster urged job seekers to stay the course. “Don't let [Reddit] convince you that nothing is working anywhere for anyone. That's just not true. If you're feeling discouraged, I get it. But keep going. You're probably doing better than you think.”

May's Job Market Data

Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics paints a mixed yet still functional employment picture. In May, employers added 139,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 4.2%. Job gains were led by health care, leisure and hospitality and social assistance.

While federal government payrolls declined, private-sector hiring continued. Though slower than prior months, growth continues, supporting the idea that “people get hired every single day.”

