United Airlines Launches First Direct US-Greenland Flights In 17 Years With Newark-Nuuk Route

United Airlines UAL has officially launched the first direct commercial flight from the U.S. to Greenland in nearly two decades, with its Newark-to-Nuuk route landing Saturday evening in the Arctic capital.

A United Boeing 737 Max 8 departed Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and landed in Nuuk, around 6:39 p.m. local time, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. The route’s timing coincided with President Donald Trump‘s 79th birthday, though United first announced the flight back in October, ahead of his re-election.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Peter Thiel turned $1,700 into $5 billion—now accredited investors are eyeing this software company with similar breakout potential. Learn how you can invest with $1,000 at just $0.30/share.

The Newark-to-Nuuk service is United's first direct flight to Greenland, and the first such connection by any U.S. carrier since 2007. That year, Air Greenland briefly operated a route between Baltimore and Kangerlussuaq, Fortune reported. The service was discontinued a year later due to high operating costs.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Shorter Flights, Bigger Impact

The new seasonal route will operate twice weekly from June to September, with each one-way trip lasting approximately 4.5 hours. Tickets are priced between $1,200 and $1,500. The aircraft carries roughly 165 passengers.

"This is really amazing," Warren Rieutort-Louis, a passenger from San Francisco, told the Associated Press. "I've been to Greenland before, but never this way around."

Trending: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

Tourism, Economy, and Geopolitics

Officials in Greenland say the route has strong economic implications. Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland's minister for business and energy, told Danish broadcaster DR that the connection is vital for tourism and economic diversification. Fishing currently accounts for roughly 90% of Greenland's exports, and tourism is increasingly viewed as a new growth engine.

U.S. travelers previously had to route through Iceland or Denmark before reaching Greenland. More than 96,000 international passengers passed through Greenland's airports in 2023, up 28% from 2015, according to AP.

"We expect the new flight to have a positive impact — both for the society and travelers," said Tanny Por, head of international relations at Visit Greenland, the government's tourism agency, to AP.

See Also: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Strategic Timing and Political Undercurrents

Though United's inaugural flight landed on Trump's birthday, and the president has made controversial comments about acquiring Greenland, the airline said that the timing was related to the opening of a new airport in Nuuk late last year. The upgraded runway allows for larger aircraft and direct international flights — a key enabler of the new route.

United said in October that it would be the only carrier offering direct flights between the U.S. and Nuuk, describing the route as a gateway to outdoor experiences and Arctic wildlife during Greenland's summer season.

Warm Reception Expected

Some travelers on the flight expressed excitement about the cultural experience and hoped for a positive reception.

"I do hope that we receive a warm welcome from the locals," Aria Varasteh, a traveler from Washington, D.C., told AP. "From those I've talked to already, it seems that they're excited to have us here."

Read Next: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Image: Shutterstock