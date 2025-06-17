Fox Business Host Admits: 'If You Deport Everybody Who's Here Illegally, That Would Decimate Some Industries'

Fox Business host Stuart Varney said the quiet part out loud during a recent segment with former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore: mass deportations could wreck parts of the U.S. economy.

Agriculture, Hospitality And Meatpacking At Risk

“If you really did deport everybody who’s here illegally, that would decimate some industries,” Varney said, referring to farming, hotels, meatpacking and other labor-heavy sectors. The comment came as Moore praised President Donald Trump for what seemed like a softer stance on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeting these workplaces.

“I like the strategy of saying, you know, yeah, we've got to get rid of the bad people, but the people who have violated the law, give them a penalty… we don't want to reward illegal immigration,” Moore told Varney.

Moore defended Trump's balancing act, arguing that while criminals should be deported, workers who follow the law and fill essential jobs could be handled differently. He also noted that immigrant labor is helping keep the economy afloat.

“Almost half of the growth of the labor force over the last five or six years is due to immigration,” he said. “I just turned 65… 10,000 Americans are retiring every day. I guarantee you there are not 10,000 young Americans entering the workforce.”

Even as Varney and Moore agreed on the need for stricter enforcement against lawbreakers, they both acknowledged the economic cost of going too far. “It's a reversal of the previous stance, which is, they're all going to go,” Varney said. “And that was not politically popular across the country, in my opinion.”

But while Moore applauded the idea of sparing certain workers from deportation, behind the scenes, that strategy was already unraveling.

According to the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security has reversed course on guidance that had temporarily paused immigration raids at farms, hotels and restaurants. ICE agents have been told to continue raids at those locations, despite internal concerns and pressure from the agriculture and hospitality industries.

An earlier memo had directed agents to hold off, which some interpreted as Trump bowing to economic reality. According to the Post, on June 12, the DHS memo said, “We acknowledge that by taking this off the table, that we are eliminating a significant # of potential targets.”

That didn't last. Trump, reportedly under pressure from immigration hardliners like Stephen Miller, posted on Truth Social on Sunday that ICE must do everything in its power to deliver “the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Despite the talk-show consensus, the administration's actions suggest a return to aggressive enforcement with little room for nuance.

