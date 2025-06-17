'I'm Not Sure There's Anything Computers Can't Really Teach You,' Says Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn — Predicts AI Will Replace Most Human Teachers

Computers will soon be capable of teaching virtually everything, says Duolingo DUOL Chief Executive Officer Luis von Ahn.

He made the claim on the May 8 episode of the tech-focused "No Priors" podcast. Von Ahn argues that mountains of learner data and generative AI now let software personalize lessons better than any classroom, signaling a seismic shift for education worldwide—one that could leave human teachers playing a different role.

Scaling The Virtual Classroom

He said that Duolingo's algorithms predict a student's test score before the first question appears, adjusting difficulty to keep motivation high. That predictive power, according to von Ahn, makes machine tutors "more attentive than any instructor juggling 30 students."

"I'm not sure there's anything computers can't really teach you," von Ahn said during the podcast, stressing that teachers will still provide childcare.

The company is acting on that belief. An internal email posted on Duolingo's LinkedIn page last month described an "AI-first" pivot that will phase out many contract content creators; full-time roles remain, but software now drafts, edits, and scores lessons faster than people, The Verge reported.

"AI helps us replicate what a good teacher does. A good teacher helps you learn material, stay engaged, know where your weaknesses are, where your gaps are, so that you can focus on those things and get better," said Duolingo Chief Financial Officer Matt Skaruppa, who delivered a similar message in a 2024 Morning Brew "After Earnings" podcast.

Investors appear encouraged. A May 1 shareholder letter highlighted 10 million paid subscribers and 38 % revenue growth year over year. According to the letter, much of that momentum comes from AI-generated course material that halves production time.

Washington has taken notice. President Donald Trump’s April 23 executive order calls for public-private partnerships to bring AI tools into K–12 classrooms—both to boost AI education and help schools use smart tech to modernize and improve learning.

Higher education is experimenting. Arizona State University unveiled an AI academic-advising pilot in March that routes routine questions to a GPT-style assistant.

Skeptics remain. Teachers' unions argue that pedagogy is more than flashcards; von Ahn counters that the coming disruption "is a mind shift," not a pink-slip apocalypse. With 116 million monthly users and hundreds of frequently running A/B tests and educational experiments to optimize its learning model, Duolingo is at the front line of that shift.

Whether classrooms become study halls policed by chatbots—or remain human-led with algorithmic backup—may hinge on how well those experiments keep students tapping the green owl.

Image: Shutterstock