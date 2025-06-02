Obama's AI Job Loss Warnings Aren't Accidental, Says David Sacks: They're Fueling A Global Power Grab And 'The Most Orwellian Future Imaginable'

President Donald Trump‘s artificial intelligence advisor, David Sacks, criticized former President Barack Obama‘s recent warnings about AI-driven job displacement, characterizing them as part of a coordinated “influence operation” designed to advance “Global AI Governance” initiatives.

What Happened: In a series of posts on X, Sacks warned Republicans against accepting Obama’s “hyperbolic and unproven claims about AI job loss,” describing them as ammunition for what he termed a “massive power grab by the bureaucratic state and globalist institutions.”

The crypto czar specifically targeted “Effective Altruist” billionaires with histories of funding left-wing causes and opposing Trump.

Sacks responded to Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado, who praised coverage of Open Philanthropy’s alleged astroturfing campaign to regulate AI compute resources.

“There is much much more going on that is either unknown or chronically underdiscussed,” Casado noted, highlighting what he characterized as coordinated efforts to restrict AI development.

Sacks emphasized the fundamental ideological divide, stating these actors “fundamentally believe in empowering government to the maximum.” He warned that “the single greatest dystopian risk associated with AI is the risk that government uses it to control all of us,” potentially creating an “Orwellian future where AI is controlled by the government.”

Why It Matters: This pivot follows what industry observers call the “DeepSeek moment,” when China’s breakthrough AI model demonstrated significant capabilities, challenging Western assumptions about Chinese AI development.

The controversy highlights tensions between rapid AI advancement and governance frameworks. Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones recently warned that leading AI modelers believe there’s a 10% chance AI could “kill 50% of humanity” within 20 years, yet security spending remains minimal compared to $250 billion in development investments by major tech companies.

Sacks concluded his analysis by warning that “WokeAI + Global AI Governance = the most Orwellian future imaginable,” positioning this combination as the ultimate goal of Effective Altruist organizations seeking expanded regulatory control over AI development and deployment.

