FanBasis Closes $20M Round Backed By Ryan Serhant, The Sidemen, And Gerard Piqué To Transform Creators Into 7-Figure Digital CEOs

FanBasis, a Miami-based startup building the operating system for online entrepreneurs, announced on May 20 a $20 million Series A round. The raise was led by Left Lane Capital, with support from celebrity backers including real estate entrepreneur Ryan Serhant, former professional soccer player Gerard Piqué, and internet sensation group The Sidemen via Upside Ventures.

The company said in a statement that it is on a mission to transform creators into company operators. With tools that unify payments, fulfillment, customer relationship management, course and community hosting, and customer engagement, FanBasis replaces the fragmented stack of tools commonly used by digital entrepreneurs.

A Unified Platform For High-Margin, Expertise-Based Businesses

FanBasis is made for internet educators, consultants, and specialists who want to turn knowledge into income and audience into enterprise, the company says.

“Creators and internet entrepreneurs don’t just need software—they need a platform that acts as a growth partner,” FanBasis founder and CEO Yash Daftary said. “Today’s creators are building real businesses, and they need infrastructure that moves as fast as they do.”

The platform enables users to sell courses, host paid communities, process payments, and fulfill services in one place. According to the FanBasis, this approach gives digital entrepreneurs clarity, control, and operational speed. Thousands of creators globally now generate tens of millions per month using FanBasis, with gross merchandise volume tripling over the last few quarters, the company says.

Celebrity Investors And Institutional Backing Signal Big Bet On Digital Operators

Serhant is widely recognized for building a global real estate brand and starring in multiple television series. Joining him in the funding round is Piqué, the former soccer player who transitioned into investing.

The two are joined by The Sidemen, a U.K.-based collective that backed the company through its fund, Upside Ventures. According to the statement, Left Lane Capital led the round, adding FanBasis to a portfolio that includes breakout companies like Bilt Rewards and Talkiatry.

According to Left Lane Capital partner Matthew Miller, the firm sees FanBasis as a core pillar in the rise of knowledge-based entrepreneurship. “By focusing on this more enterprise segment, they are paving the way for a new generation of creators—those building real revenue streams around specialized skills and insights,” he said in the statement.

FanBasis Plans To Accelerate Product Roadmap And Global Expansion

With fresh capital, FanBasis says it plans to scale its global reach and enhance the platform's capabilities. Initiatives include the launch of smart revenue tools, predictive analytics to identify business drivers, and one-click fulfillment features to simplify operations.

“Our goal is to take the complexity out of running a digital business, so creators can stay focused on what they do best,” said Alisha Mody, chief product officer at FanBasis. “We’re building the infrastructure layer behind modern digital businesses, helping creators operate at the level their ambition demands.”

As the internet economy continues to evolve, FanBasis is carving out a new category where creators act like CEOs, not content producers. Backed by celebrities and powerful venture companies and guided by infrastructure-first thinking, FanBasis is positioning itself at the center of the next wave in the creator economy.

