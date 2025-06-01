A British man has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of espionage for China, as per U.S. officials. The accused, John Miller, is facing multiple charges including interstate stalking and smuggling.

What Happened: The U.S. Justice Department has charged Miller, 63, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, with interstate stalking, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking, smuggling, and violations of the Arms Export Control Act.

The U.S. is attempting to extradite Miller from Serbia, along with his co-defendant, Cui Guanghai, 43, from China.

The duo is alleged to have solicited the procurement of U.S. defense articles, including missiles, air defense radar, drones, and cryptographic devices for illegal export from the U.S. to China. They reportedly discussed methods to export a cryptographic device from the U.S. to China, including hiding the device in a blender, and shipping the device initially to Hong Kong, reports Bloomberg.

They are also implicated in a scheme to prevent an individual critical of China’s President Xi Jinping from protesting his appearance at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November 2023. The most serious offence they are accused of – violation of the Arms Export Control Act – carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Also Read: US Spies Sound Alarm On Risks Of Engaging In Business With China

Deputy attorney general Todd Blanche told the outlet, “This is a blatant assault on both our national security and our democratic values. This Justice Department will not tolerate foreign repression on U.S. soil, nor will we allow hostile nations to infiltrate or exploit our defense systems.”

Why It Matters: This case underscores the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity and defense.

The alleged involvement of a British national adds a new dimension to the geopolitical landscape, potentially straining relations between the U.S. and the U.K.

The charges against Miller and Guanghai highlight the U.S. Justice Department’s commitment to safeguarding national security and upholding democratic values.

Read Next

Elon Musk Once Asked Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn’t Leaked — Here’s How He Responded to X User Who Suggested He Was a Client

Image: Shutterstock/motioncenter