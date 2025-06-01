Jensen Huang Praised Tesla, Said Every Car Will Need Autonomous Capability—'It's Safer, It's More Convenient, It's 'More Fun To Drive'

Elon Musk posted on X on Sunday a segment from a year-old Yahoo Finance interview with Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang.

The conversation touched on many interesting points, but the reason Musk posted it is because of Huang's take on self-driving cars that stood out.

Huang: Autonomous Driving Is the Future

Huang called Tesla TSLA “far ahead in self-driving cars” and predicted that every automaker will need to follow suit. “Every single car someday will have to have autonomous capability,” Huang said. “It's safer, it's more convenient, it's more fun to drive.”

He explained that training self-driving systems is evolving. Instead of using labeled images, companies now feed raw video into AI models. “Now we just put video right into the car and let the car figure it out by itself,” he said. This shift mimics how large language models are trained and signals a move toward AIs that better understand the physical world.

Huang praised Tesla’s use of end-to-end generative AI in its Full Self-Driving system. “It learns from watching video, surround video, and it learns about how to drive end-to-end,” he said. “It's really revolutionary.”

Massive Computing Demands Ahead

Video-based AI requires enormous data and processing power, and Huang made clear that Nvidia is ready. “The best way to teach these AIs how the physical world behaves is through video—just watching tons and tons and tons of videos,” he said.

Beyond Tesla, Huang cited growing interest from other automakers and industries. He said biotech companies are building AI supercomputers to generate molecules for drug discovery, and that even cloud providers are being outpaced by new sectors jumping into generative AI.

“We now have a software and AI model that can understand and learn almost any language—the language of English, of images, of video, of chemicals, of protein, even physics,” Huang said. “And to be able to generate almost anything.”

Skepticism Around Tesla's Robotaxi Plans

While Huang praised Tesla's approach, not everyone in the financial world is fully on board with its near-term autonomous driving ambitions. Future Fund LLC Managing Director Gary Black recently voiced concern about investor expectations tied to Tesla's Robotaxi rollout.

“I have warned $TSLA investors numerous times not to get too far ahead of themselves on unsupervised autonomy, including again yesterday,” Black wrote on X on May 22.

He expects the term “supervised autonomy” to become more common as Tesla moves closer to launching its ride-hailing Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. “Which is a far cry from unsupervised autonomy that supports many investors’ robotaxi valuation models,” he added.

CEO Elon Musk has said Tesla plans to launch the Robotaxis by the end of June, starting with over 10 vehicles. He also noted the company would be “very careful” with the first introduction of unsupervised full self-driving.

Musk also dismissed the idea of working with ride-hailing company Uber Technologies UBER, hinting instead at a proprietary Tesla platform where owners could add or remove their vehicles from the fleet.

Image: Shutterstock