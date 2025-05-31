Joe Rogan Tells The Government To 'Figure Out What To Do With The Money They Already Get From Everybody,' Before They 'Tax The Rich People'

Joe Rogan and British comedian Jimmy Carr held nothing back in their latest conversation on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” tackling outrage culture, taxes, and what they see as government mismanagement.

Victimhood Over Talent?

Rogan and Carr criticized the modern trend of gaining attention through outrage or victimhood instead of talent or effort.

“This is a society that rewards outrage and that coddles people for the most preposterous beliefs,” Rogan said. “It's a weird society of social media and the amount of attention you can generate.”

Carr referenced a bit from comedian Chris Rock, saying there are three ways to get attention: You could be brilliant, infamous, or a victim.

Carr argued that the difference between ambition and entitlement comes down to responsibility. “If you want to do something about it, that's ambition. If you think that's someone else's problem, that's entitlement,” he said.

He said he has empathy for people dealt a tough hand but believes in empowering them to play those cards as best they can.

Taxes And The System

One of the most passionate parts of the episode came when Rogan slammed the idea of simply taxing the rich to fix America's problems.

“What are you going to do? You're going to enrich [the government],” Rogan said. “They're just going to get bigger and stronger and have even more power… It's not going to help you if they tax rich people.”

“Are the poor people going to get that money? No. Are their services going to improve? No, you’re just going to get more government,” he continued.

Then Rogan hit on what he sees as the real issue: government waste and mismanagement. “Figure out what to do with the money they already get from everybody,” he said. “And you’re not doing a good job with it. That’s the problem, the problem isn’t that the rich people aren’t paying their taxes.”

Carr, who faced his own tax scandal in 2012, joked that you know you’re in real trouble when “the prime minister of the country that you live in breaks off from the G20 summit to come out and do a press conference where he talks about nothing other than your personal tax affairs.”

“It was tax avoidance, not tax evasion,” Carr clarified. “There's a difference, and the difference is about 18 months in prison.”

Other Countries, Smaller Systems

Carr pointed to Scandinavian countries like Norway and Denmark as examples where high taxes actually deliver real public services, without much public resentment. Rogan responded that these are smaller, more manageable societies.

“When you scale that to like hundreds of millions of people, things get really weird,” Rogan said.

Carr also praised the European country of Estonia for offering a free, English-language medical school to attract foreign students. The idea behind it, as he says, is that some will stay, work, and contribute to the local economy.

