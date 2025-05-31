For Mark Cuban, A Healthy Healthcare System Means Doctors Have Time For Golf On Wednesdays Like They Used To. Here's Why

Mark Cuban isn’t a doctor, but he may be one of the most outspoken advocates for fixing America’s broken healthcare system. In a recent episode of the “How I Doctor” podcast hosted by Dr. Graham Walker, Cuban laid out what he believes is fundamentally wrong with U.S. healthcare—and what we can do about it.

Cuban Says Healthcare Should Be Simple

“Healthcare is really a simple business,” Cuban said. “You go to the doctor, hopefully the doctor says nothing’s wrong. If there’s a complication or some need, the doctor tells you what you need… There’s really only two questions: What’s it going to cost and how are you going to pay for it? That’s it.” He calls it a “two-questioned industry.”

Don't Miss:

But instead of staying that simple, the system has become a web of complications. “Every complication you add is an opportunity for arbitrage,” he said. In other words, more complexity results in more people taking a slice of the money flowing through the system.

And doctors? They’re stuck dealing with the mess. “Let me just tell you upfront, doctors are underpaid,” he said.

“I want that motherf***er doctor to make $10,000,” Cuban said about heart surgeons getting paid a fraction of what hospitals bill for transplants. “So he’s paying attention or she’s paying attention and not worried about getting to the next heart transplant or worried about the patient that’s got a boo-boo.”

Trending: Be part of the next med-tech breakthrough for only $350 — 500+ surgeries already done with nView's AI system.

Insurance Companies Are the Real Problem

Cuban was brutally honest when it came to insurance companies: “The insurance companies are the worst of the worst of the worst, of the worst of the worst.”

He explained that insurers design plans with deductibles and out-of-pocket costs that make healthcare unaffordable for people who need it most. Yet doctors are the ones left holding the financial risk. “Even if they’re broke as a joke and don’t have two nickels to rub together, you have to still care for them,” he said.

That debt becomes the doctor’s problem, not the insurance company’s. If all the pricing were transparent, doctors would be able to just take care of their patients, take notes, and put them in the electronic medical record.

He added that there would be nothing else for them to do, “because that’s what this whole conversation is about, how can we get doctors to be able to golf on Wednesdays like they used to?” Cuban referenced a time when doctors could practice medicine without being buried in billing issues.

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Med School Should Be Free

To Cuban, one fix is simple: increase the supply of doctors. He suggested making medical school free to attract the best candidates regardless of financial background.

Cuban estimated the total cost of doing this would be around $24 billion over four years, based on roughly 10,000 students annually and $60,000 per student per year. “So you truly get the best of the best as opposed to the best of the people who can either afford it or are willing to take on the debt.”

Looking ahead, Cuban said doctors need to embrace AI, not fear it. “Learn everything you can about AI, period. End of story,” he said. He believes AI tools will soon be as normal in healthcare as phones and emails. Doctors who learn to integrate them will be better equipped to help more patients, more efficiently.

Cuban wrapped the interview by expressing gratitude. “Thank you for all the blood, sweat and tears you put in to keep us healthy, to keep us alive,” he said. “I know how hard it is. I can’t imagine the stress it creates.”

Read Next: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share with a $1000 minimum.

Image: Shutterstock