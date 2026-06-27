On Friday, the U.S. government seized nearly 400 internet domains accused of illegally streaming FIFA World Cup matches, marking one of the largest anti-piracy enforcement actions of the tournament.

DOJ Targets Global Network Behind Illegal World Cup Streams

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had seized nearly 400 domains allegedly used to illegally broadcast live FIFA World Cup matches without authorization.

According to the DOJ, the domains were identified with assistance from FIFA, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) , among others.

The websites allegedly provided users with unauthorized real-time streams of copyright-protected World Cup matches as they were being officially broadcast.

The operation is part of a broader effort to disrupt international piracy networks that profit from high-profile sporting events.

Servers Across Multiple Countries Hit In Anti-Piracy Crackdown

The DOJ said authorities targeted servers and domains linked to the illegal streaming operation in Peru and Bulgaria. Additional enforcement actions were carried out in Croatia, Romania, Poland and Colombia.

Officials said the coordinated effort was aimed at dismantling infrastructure used to distribute pirated broadcasts to viewers around the world.

"These streamers not only violate copyright laws but also expose viewers to potential threats — including malware attacks and unsecure connections that can compromise personal and financial data," Eric Weindorf, special agent in charge at Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.

World Cup Popularity Fuels Piracy Concerns

The enforcement action comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to draw record audiences across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tournament, which began on June 11 and runs through July 19, has set an all-time attendance record, according to FIFA.

Last week’s World Cup broadcasts ranked among the most-watched television programs, with the U.S.’ victory over Australia topping the ratings, Reuters reported, citing Nielsen data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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