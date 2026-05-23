Enhanced Games is set to stage its first competition in Las Vegas on Sunday, bringing a new sports-entertainment format built around performance science, short-form viewing and openly enhanced athletes.

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Watch Benzinga's full interview with Enhanced CEO Max Martin and CFO Sid Banthiya here:

Sports & Athletes

The Enhanced Games' roster of 50 athletes includes Olympic champions, world champions and "natural world record holders," with some athletes aiming for world records and others attempting to beat their personal bests.

The Las Vegas event will be held in what Martin called a "first of its kind competition complex" at Resorts World.

"You've never seen anything like this before," he added.

Rather than use a traditional stadium model, Enhanced designed the event with digital distribution in mind.

"What we've built is a product for social media and digital distribution," Martin said. "We are not going in a 100,000 people stadium because 99% of the people are anyways going to watch it on a screen somewhere."

The venue will still include an in-person crowd, with Martin saying about 2,500 people were invited to attend for free. He said the live audience is meant to create atmosphere while keeping the main focus on the broadcast and online experience.

The arena will combine a track, pool and weightlifting setup in one space, allowing fans to watch all three sports without moving between venues.

Martin said the format will rotate quickly between events, calling it "a completely new format for these sports that we've known to be the same for decades."

Entertainment & Social Media Aspects

Enhanced is also leaning into entertainment.

"We've really modeled this after the Super Bowl," Martin told Benzinga. "Everything [is] happening in one night."

Las Vegas-native band The Killers are scheduled to perform at the close of the event.

Entrepreneur, longevity advocate and social media personality Bryan Johnson is set to co-host the event as the human enhancement analyst, adding another health-and-performance figure to the Games' entertainment-focused debut."

The company has also tailored the competition for short attention spans and social platforms.

"Every event that we have is also shorter than a minute," Martin said, adding that the format "perfectly fits into TikTok or Reels."

Martin said the Games are not meant to replace the Olympics, but to create a complementary model. "We're not 10,000 athletes," he said.

"We're 50 athletes, three sports that are all about human performance."

How To Watch

The inaugural Enhanced Games will stream live on Sunday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Roku, Rumble, YouTube, Twitch and Kick.

Photo courtesy of Enhanced Group, Inc.