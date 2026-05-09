Jeff Bezos's $500 Million Superyacht Reportedly For Sale As Seattle Seahawks Hit The Market

Bezos Boat for Sale?

Koru is so large that it once nearly saw a historical bridge taken apart to get the boat to where it needed to go during the construction process. The boat also has a support ship that comes with reported annual costs of over $25 million.

With a wealth of $290 billion and a year-to-date gain of $36.2 billion, according to Bloomberg, Bezos is certainly not hurting for money.

A new report from Page Six indicated that sources said Bezos was looking to unload Koru, due to its size. A rep for Bezos later said the report was not true.

While the 417-foot size of the boat makes Bezos' superyacht stand out and put him among the top superyacht owners, the size also limits where the boat can go. The report said Koru was not allowed to moor in Monaco during a Formula 1 race. Koru was also unable to play as big a role in Bezos’s wedding to Lauren Sanchez as some had said would happen, because the boat couldn’t get as close to shore.

While a rep for Bezos said the report is untrue, it’s possible that Bezos is looking to downsize his yacht collection to something smaller that he can take to more places.

A downsizing or outright sale could also have another reason.

Seattle Seahawks Sale Talks Heat Up

Bezos $36.2 billion wealth gain in 2026 is just that, a paper wealth gain. This doesn't necessarily mean his bank account has grown, something that might need to be considered if the billionaire plans to bid on the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Allen’s wishes prior to his death in 2018 called for the sale of his sports holdings and for the proceeds to be donated to philanthropic efforts.

The sale process is expected to go through the 2026 NFL offseason. A buyer or buying group will need to be approved by NFL owners.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for around $200 million and helped lead the team to their first Super Bowl victory in 2013.

The sale of the Seahawks is expected to be in the $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion range, which would break the record for the most expensive NFL team ever sold. The Washington Commanders were sold for $6.05 billion back in 2023.

Sportico values the Seahawks at $6.95 billion, but that ranking was based on data from before the Super Bowl victory in 2026. The value also came ahead of several teams selling minority investments, with valuations for teams like the Miami Dolphins exceeding $10 billion.

Bezos has been linked to the Seahawks for years, but no official intent to buy the team has been announced.

One potential question mark for the NFL to consider if Bezos bids on a team is how his broadcasting partnership could be affected.

Amazon holds the NFL rights to "Thursday Night Football" and has seen success in expanding its live sports media rights.

Sports leagues would have to consider if his ownership was a conflict of interest and allowed under the current media deals, as he remains chairman of Amazon. For Amazon shareholders, that’s likely a decision they hope isn’t made as an ultimatum: Bezos as chairman or the company losing media rights.

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