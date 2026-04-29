The upcoming Enhanced Games has already sparked attention with its bold pitch: a new kind of athletic competition built around human performance, science and optimization.

But the company's bigger opportunity may be what happens beyond the arena.

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Enhanced is turning that cultural momentum into a digital health and performance platform through Live Enhanced, its direct-to-consumer platform that launched in March with the Stronger and Longer supplement lines, hormone replacement therapy for men and women and Sermorelin.

Enhanced Group Inc. is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker “ENHA” after closing, with A Paradise shareholders scheduled to vote on the proposal on Friday, according to a recent company update.

Enhanced's Platform Play

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Enhanced co-founder and CEO Maximilian Martin said early signs suggest the model is resonating with high-intent customers.

"At this stage, we’re focused on whether the model holds together as a system," Martin said. "Are the right customers finding us? Are they sticking around? And are they spending the way we’d expect from a high-intent, performance customer? So far, the signals on all three look good."

Martin said athlete and peptide-focused paid media has been the company's strongest channel, outperforming across the funnel.

He added that early telehealth customers have not been "discount-seekers," but are ordering multiple peptide products and signing up for subscriptions.

The Bigger Business Behind The Games

For Enhanced, the platform is designed to connect consumer demand for longevity, performance and optimization with clinical oversight and data.

The company says its approach is informed by an IRB-approved study of 40 elite athletes tied to the Enhanced Games.

Martin emphasized that Enhanced is not simply copying athlete protocols for consumers. Instead, he said the athlete dataset helps build the "intelligence layer" behind personalization, safety monitoring and iteration.

"A 45-year-old male considering TRT [testosterone replacement therapy] would start his protocol with his own data, i.e. labs, medical history, goals," Martin said. "This is reviewed by a licensed clinician."

That distinction is central to how Enhanced wants to separate itself from incumbents such as Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) , Ro and Function Health.

Martin said many telehealth companies operate like digital pharmacies, competing on indications, pricing and paid acquisition.

Enhanced, he said, is building a broader performance ecosystem.

"The brand attracts attention, the athletes provide real-world proof, the Games generate cultural relevance, and the IRB-approved dataset creates defensible clinical intelligence over time," Martin said.

By 2027, Enhanced aims to grow its DTC subscriber base across supplements, peptides and coaching protocols, while turning the Enhanced Games and related content into a customer acquisition engine.

"The Enhanced Games makes this philosophy visible, while our DTC platform makes it accessible," Martin said.

Photo courtesy of Enhanced Group, Inc.