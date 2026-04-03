Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Cops 'I Was Just Talking' To President Donald Trump After DUI Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods reportedly told police he had just spoken with Donald Trump moments after a DUI-related crash in Florida, according to newly surfaced bodycam footage.

Bodycam Video Captures Tiger Woods' Statement After Crash

According to a police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, Woods can be heard ending a call by saying, "Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye," as he walks back toward an officer who had called him over to the crash scene.

The officer then told Woods to stay nearby, prompting him to respond, "Yeah, I was just speaking with the president."

The video also captured Woods telling a man identified as his manager that Trump was "very apologetic for what he did last night."

That likely refers to Trump's appearance on Fox News' "The Five" a day earlier, where he said Woods would not compete in the 2026 Masters Tournament—just days after Woods had indicated a possible return.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

DUI Charges, Signs Of Impairment Surface

Woods, 50, was charged with driving under the influence after his SUV struck a truck trailer in Jupiter, Florida.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers observed signs of impairment, including "bloodshot and glassy eyes," "extremely dilated pupils," and profuse sweating, CNBC reported.

Authorities also reported finding opioid pills in his possession.

Trump Reacts, Master’s Status In Question

Shortly after the crash, Trump described Woods as a "very close friend" and expressed concern, saying, "I feel so badly… he's an amazing person, amazing man, but some difficulty."

Woods Steps Away To Focus On Recovery

In a statement issued days later, Woods said he is stepping away from golf to prioritize his health.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he said, adding that the decision is necessary for "lasting recovery."

Woods has pleaded not guilty in the case. The incident adds to a history of past issues, including a 2017 DUI arrest and a serious 2021 crash that resulted in significant leg injuries.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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