Warren Buffett Creates A New Millionaire — And It Has Nothing To Do With Stocks

A rule change has led Buffett and the company to be more lenient about paying out prize money after there were no winners, including a $1 million winner for a second straight year.

Buffett's Legacy Continues

While Buffett has stepped down from leading Berkshire Hathaway, the contest he helped create for Berkshire Hathaway employees remained in place for this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which started last week.

The contest is eligible for more than 395,000 Berkshire Hathaway employees across 60-plus subsidiaries.

Of the estimated 60,000 to 70,000 who participate in the annual contest, one winner has been declared for Buffett's updated rules of needing to get 30 of the first 32 games correct for $1 million.

This year's winner was from the OxyChem subsidiary and got 31 of the first 32 games correct, according to FrontOfficeSports.

The contest rules were changed last year with one Berkshire Hathaway winner having 30 of the first 32 games correctly picked.

This Year's Tournament Sees Strong Viewership, Long Streak of Correct Picks

Outside of the Berkshire Hathaway employee contest, an entry in the ESPN March Madness bracket challenge saw an entrant correctly predict the first 43 games before missing the Tennessee victory over Virginia on Sunday.

This marked the best starting streak for a verifiable bracket since the record-breaking 49 in 2019. Last year's best starting streak was 42 games correct.

ESPN has around 14,000 perfect brackets remaining after the first day's 16 games and 224 perfect brackets after the second day's next 16 games.

The games between the 16 remaining teams resume on Thursday, March 26.

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