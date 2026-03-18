March Madness May Cost Employers Over $12 Billion In Lost Productivity, New Report Says

The annual NCAA men’s basketball tournament, colloquially known as March Madness, is predicted to cause a productivity loss of billions for American employers, according to a report published by employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas on Tuesday.

The report suggests that the basketball tournament will lead to a substantial drop in productivity. This is primarily attributed to an estimated 26% of employees taking time off to watch games or participate in March Madness-related activities at work.

Employees are expected to spend an average of 382.5 minutes, or 6.4 hours, on such activities during the tournament. This is projected to result in American employers losing more than $12 billion.

It is anticipated that over 67 million adults will place bets on NCAA Tournament games this spring, with millions more participating in bracket pools, fantasy basketball games, and other forms of gambling.

A Billion-Dollar Bracket

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, or March Madness, has become a cultural phenomenon in the United States. The event, which runs from March 17 through April 6, attracts millions of viewers and participants in various related activities.

Prediction market company Kalshi is offering a $1 billion prize for anyone who can achieve the near-impossible feat of a perfect bracket, highlighting the massive interest and engagement the tournament generates.

Fragile Job Market Meets March Madness

This imbalance, combined with growing signs of AI-driven layoffs, suggests potential underlying fragility in the labor market despite the upbeat headline figures.

Amid workplace uncertainty and burnout, March Madness can boost morale and reengage employees by fostering camaraderie through activities like office pools and watch parties, encouraging both in-office and remote participation, said Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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