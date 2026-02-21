Billionaire Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world worth an estimated $231 billion. The former Seattle, Washington resident has eyed buying an NFL team before and could face a tough decision on a potential bidding battle for the Seattle Seahawks.

Who Will Buy the Seattle Seahawks?

Allen's wishes prior to his death in 2018 called for the sale of his sports holdings and the proceeds being donated to philanthropic efforts.

The sale process is expected to go through the 2026 NFL off-season. A buyer or buying group will need to be approved by NFL owners.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for around $200 million and helped lead the team to their first Super Bowl victory in 2013.

The Seahawks are currently valued at $6.95 billion by Sportico, but that ranking came back in August 2025 before a second Super Bowl victory. The Seahawks were the 14th most valuable NFL team at the time.

A sale of the Seahawks is reported to come in the $8.5 to $10 billion range, which would break the record for the most expensive NFL team ever sold. The Washington Commanders were sold for $6.05 billion back in 2023.

One potential question mark for the NFL to consider if Bezos bids on a team will be how his broadcasting partnership could be impacted.

Amazon has the NFL rights to “Thursday Night Football” games and has seen success in growing its live sports media rights. The company was recently part of the winning bidders for the rights to NBA games beginning with the 2025-2026 season.

Sports leagues would have to consider if his ownership was a conflict of interest and allowed with the current media deals as he remains chairman of Amazon. For Amazon shareholders, that's likely a decision they hope isn't made as an ultimatum of Bezos being chairman or the company losing media rights.

Bezos, who ranks the fourth-richest person worldwide by Bloomberg with a wealth of $231 billion, is no longer involved with day-to-day operations at Amazon.

Another name that has been mentioned with interest in buying the Seattle Seahawks is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. Worth $141 billion, Ballmer is the 13th richest person in the world. Ballmer has ties to Allen through his previous time at Microsoft.

Ballmer is currently the owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers. Owning another sports team could link Ballmer to adding the Seahawks to his portfolio, but his wife Connie Ballmer may not approve.

"I told him he and his next wife would have a good time with that," Connie Ballmer said about a purchase of the Seahawks during an October 2024 interview.

Ballmer said "we've got enough sports" during the interview and brushed off potential interest in the Seahawks at the time.

Other names mentioned by Fox13 include:

MacKenzie Scott: former wife of Bezos worth $38 billion and has ties to Seattle market, but her philanthropic efforts might not align with team ownership

Steve Apostolopolous: Canadian billionaire has tried to buy NBA, NFL and NHL teams in recent years

Tilman Fertitta: owns NBA's Houston Rockets, was linked to trying to buy the Commanders in 2023

Larry Ellison: Oracle co-founder, has become more heavily invested in sports in recent years

A sale price of $8.5 billion to $10 billion would limit the bidders on the Seahawks. While a group could purchase the team, NFL rules require a majority owner to have at least 30% ownership of a team.