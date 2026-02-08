On Sunday, Raising Cane’s will close its restaurants early to allow employees to watch Super Bowl LX. This tradition, which has been in place since the early days of the chain, highlights the company’s commitment to its workforce.

Raising Cane’s locations across the U.S. will shut their doors 30 minutes after the game’s kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. Typically, many of these restaurants remain open past midnight, making this an exception to their usual hours.

How Raising Cane’s Values Employee Traditions

Raising Cane’s spokesperson emphasized the chain’s dedication to its employees, and told Nexstar, “It's a tradition the 30-year-old chain has maintained since early on.” This move not only supports employee morale but also aligns with the company’s culture of valuing its team members.

While Raising Cane’s will close early, the chain offers catering options and will operate as usual before the game, ensuring fans can still enjoy their famous chicken fingers and Cane’s sauce.

Is This Commitment Driving Expansion Success?

As reported by the outlet, Raising Cane’s is on a rapid expansion path, with more than 30 new restaurants opening this year. This includes 11 locations that opened in January and 14 set to open this month.

The chain’s growth strategy is evident, with new locations marked as “coming soon” in states like Colorado, Idaho, and Arizona. This expansion is part of Raising Cane’s goal to have over 1,600 restaurants across the U.S.

30 New Restaurants: A Rapid Growth Strategy

Raising Cane’s plans to operate in every state and major city, considering population density as a key factor in its expansion. This strategy aims to bring the chain closer to fans who currently lack nearby locations.

With the opening of new restaurants, job opportunities are also on the rise. Notably, a recent survey highlighted that over 80% of Raising Cane’s employees would recommend the job to a friend, reflecting high employee satisfaction within the company.

Image: Shutterstock/Adam McCullough