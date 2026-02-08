Automakers are largely sitting out of Super Bowl 60 advertising, reflecting broader uncertainty in the US automotive industry. Only General Motors (NYSE:GM) , Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) , and Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) are expected to participate, a significant drop from previous years.

Automakers accounted for 40% of Super Bowl ad minutes in 2012, but this figure has plummeted to just 7% by 2025, according to ad data company iSpot. This decline is attributed to industry instability, including issues with sales, tariffs, and regulations, reports CNBC.

Why Automakers Are Abandoning Super Bowl Ads

Automakers are tightening their advertising budgets amid economic challenges. “It’s definitely been on the decline,” Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot told the outlet. “Autos are tightening their belts, and they’re probably pulling back on their budgets.”

The automotive sector has faced significant challenges since the pandemic, with ongoing supply chain issues and the financial impact of tariffs and electric vehicle investments.

Shifting Strategies: The Rise Of Sports Sponsorships

Instead of Super Bowl ads, automakers are focusing on other sports sponsorships and digital platforms. Muller noted, “They’re not cutting back in live sports,” highlighting that automakers now account for roughly 60% of live sports ad spend.

Tim Mahoney, a veteran automotive marketing executive, emphasized the importance of strategic advertising. “Super Bowl is just a massive platform, but it has gotten so expensive,” he told CNBC. Companies are exploring alternative ways to engage audiences, such as streaming and regional advertising.

Super Bowl Ad Costs: A Budgeting Dilemma

The high cost of Super Bowl ads, averaging $8 million for a 30-second spot, is a significant deterrent for many automakers. Stellantis Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said, “We are going to really spread our efforts, so money and creativity, over a year.”

Nissan and Honda are also shifting their focus. Nissan is leveraging social media with creative campaigns, while Honda is investing in Olympic sponsorships, illustrating a broader trend of diversifying advertising strategies beyond the Super Bowl.

Image: Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI