Fans looking to attend the Super Bowl LX are facing steep ticket prices. The cheapest seat available is priced at $4,169, which is significantly higher than the average price of lower-tier tickets in previous years.

While face-value tickets start at $950, these are reserved for the NFL and distributed among teams, players, and select season-ticket holders. This leaves most fans relying on secondary marketplaces like Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek to secure their seats.

Why Super Bowl Tickets Are Skyrocketing

As reported by CBS News, the surge in ticket prices is partly due to limited availability and high demand, a common scenario for the Super Bowl. Ticketmaster notes that lower-priced tickets typically range from $4,000 to $6,000, but this year, prices have exceeded expectations.

“Prices tend to fall as game day approaches,” according to TickPick, an online ticket platform, although they caution that last-minute buyers might still face high costs if demand persists.

What Fans Must Know About Ticket Fraud

With such high stakes, the risk of ticket fraud also increases. Fans are advised to ensure they purchase from legitimate sources to avoid scams. Fraudsters often pose as genuine sellers, making it crucial for buyers to verify the authenticity of their tickets.

As reported by the outlet, the most expensive tickets, located behind the Seahawks’ bench, have reached $40,530. This highlights the premium fans are willing to pay for prime viewing spots at the event.

The Hidden Costs Beyond Ticket Prices

Aside from ticket prices, fans should also consider additional costs such as flights and lodging. These expenses can push the total cost of attending the Super Bowl into five-digit territory, making it a significant financial commitment.

Ultimately, while the excitement of attending the Super Bowl is unmatched, fans must navigate high prices and potential fraud risks to experience the game live.

Image: Shutterstock/Tariq_Mahmud_Naim