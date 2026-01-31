In the lead up to Super Bowl 60, prediction market platforms have started offering contracts on which companies will run ads during the game. This new development has sparked concerns about the potential for insider trading.

Prediction market platforms, Kalshi and Polymarket, have initiated contracts on which companies will advertise during Super Bowl 60, set to take place on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California. Users have the opportunity to trade on whether Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) , Verizon (NYSE:VZ) , or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will secure a Super Bowl spot this year.

Polymarket’s trades are structured as a straightforward “Yes/No” wager, while Kalshi provides more complex predictions, such as, “Who will appear in a big game ad before Feb 9, 2026?” with trades open for Sydney Sweeney, Timothée Chalamet, and Harry Styles.

These prediction markets function similarly to stocks, with contracts priced between $0 and $1. The contracts fluctuate based on the action. If the forecasted outcome occurs, winning contracts pay out $1 each, minus fees.

However, this recent trend has stirred up worries about potential insider trading, reports the CNBC. It’s likely that hundreds, if not thousands, of employees are privy to whether their company intends to run a Super Bowl commercial, which could make some contracts susceptible to insider trading.

While current laws forbid insider trading on prediction markets, industry experts are doubtful that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has the necessary resources to regulate these issues.

Why It Matters: The rise of prediction markets for Super Bowl ads represents a new frontier in online trading. While these platforms offer an innovative way for users to engage with the event, the potential for insider trading poses significant regulatory challenges.

As the popularity of these markets grows, it will be crucial for regulatory bodies to ensure that they are adequately equipped to monitor and enforce trading rules.

This situation underscores the broader challenges faced by regulators in keeping pace with the rapid evolution of digital markets.