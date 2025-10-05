Legendary NFL player Tom Brady wants to dominate another arena—with an AI-driven massage robot.

Brady and his business partner, Alex Spiro, have teamed up with Aescape, the pioneering company behind robotic massage technology.

Reports indicate the deal functions as an acquisition, positioning Brady as chief innovation officer, where he will integrate his expertise in recovery and longevity. Spiro will take on a role as strategic advisor in exchange for company equity.

Read Next: Tesla, Rivals Brace For EV Market ‘Collapse’—Thanks To Trump

According to Spiro, the collaboration will move Aescape beyond its current presence in luxury hotels and fitness centers such as the Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton and Equinox gyms.

The company has plans to extend its reach into professional sports facilities and even the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"This is the greatest democratization of massage and there is no competitor in the space," Spiro explained.

Aescape's robotic massage system operates entirely without human intervention.

Using advanced robotic arms, each session provides consistent pressure throughout, something human therapists cannot replicate. Sessions are priced at $60 for 30 minutes, though some new locations have introduced lower-priced options starting at $29.

"The sensors create a 3D model of your body that's going to really personalize the massage … and between each visit, it's going to remember you and know the things you like," said Aescape's founder and CEO, Eric Litman.

Brady's involvement fits naturally with his long-standing commitment to health and muscle pliability. His approach emphasizes maintaining flexibility and the musculoskeletal system as the foundation of wellness.

"Since early in my career, I've been fortunate to work with Alex Guerrero, the best body coach in the world. What we've built together helped me play 23 seasons in the NFL. Now, together with Aescape, we're making that same elite level of treatment accessible to everyone," Brady said.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock